This year’s Big Brother is showcasing itself as a diverse showcase of LGBTQ+ reality TV stars and tonight’s (9 October) episode sees Nigel Farage lover Nathan open up about his sexuality.

In the upcoming episode of the ITV reboot, housemate Nathan is set to quietly address his sexuality in conversation with fellow contestant Hannah where he shares he previously came out as gay but now chooses not to label his sexuality.

The show has introduced a number of LGBTQ+ housemates, including “late-in-life lesbian” Ali, NHS administrator Martha, Walthamstow barber Dean, and climate activist Daze, who uses she/they pronouns.

Nathan and Hannah are in the bathroom talking about relationships when Hannah asks him if he’s in a relationship. Nathan replies: “I’m not, no… are you?”

Hanah responds: “No… What’s your type?”

“Hmm, that’s a hard one,” Nathan begins. “I don’t really know, I go for the person not so much the… like mind first and then everything else later.”

You may like to watch

Hannah then asks Nathan if he wants to share his sexuality, as she doesn’t like to guess about people. Nathan replies: “Well, I would say… well that’s what I’ve said all along, I don’t put a label on it I just go for person, I don’t mind.

“I’ve just decided not to put a label on it.

“Originally, I did, originally I came out as gay but then I was like ‘no I’m not doing that’…”

Hannah supportively responds: “You was like ‘I came out then I was like hmm, actually I like people with good hearts.” To which Nathan agrees.

“Everyone wants to put a label on it and I just can’t be arsed with that,” Nathan adds.

Nathan was introduced onto the show as a 24-year-old pork salesman from Dumfries, a market town in Scotland.

One of the youngest housemates in the house, Nathan said people’s first impressions of him are that he is “a bit stuck-up and in love with myself… which isn’t untrue.”

He also expressed: “Politically, I’m definitely on the right side of centre. I strangely admire Nigel Farage.

“I think I’m different to other people my age; I listen to Radio 2, I read an old-fashioned newspaper and I vote Tory. I think that is different but good!”

Nathan also claims that he was once a butler to King Charles when he was 17 years old working at Dumfries House estate in Ayrshire, which was the Scottish home of the then Prince Charles.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.