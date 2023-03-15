Fletcher announces 2023 UK and European tour dates

Fletcher has announced a headline UK and European tour for 2023 – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer will bring the Girl of My Dreams tour to venues this October and November.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 17 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Announcing the tour she said she’s “been sitting on this for a minute and been so damn excited to announce it”.

“Thank you for your patience and of course to all of you who came out to the arenas these last few weeks to support me, cannot wait to scream sing these songs together in our own space with other surprises,” she added.

She recently supported Panic! At The Disco on their final ever tour across Europe, performing at arenas across the continent.

This will mark her biggest solo headline tour to date, which kicks off on 7 October in Madrid and wraps up in Manchester on 9 November.

It’ll be in support of her debut album, Girl of My Dreams, which was released in September 2022.

The LP features singles “Sting”, “Becky’s So Hot” and “Her Body Is Bible”.

She also recently joined Miley Cyrus at her star-studded New Year’s Eve show to perform “Midnight Sky” and had sapphic hearts beating across the globe.

One fan said: “this performance permanently altered my brain chemistry.”

Another said: “what’s gayer? two girls kissing or whatever y’all two had going on? (the answer is the second one).”

You can find out how to get tickets and Fletcher’s tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 17 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who sign up to the singers mailing list on her official website will receive exclusive access to a presale.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Fletcher tour dates

7 October – Madrid, La Riviera – tickets

8 October – Barcelona, Razzmatazz – tickets

10 October – Milan, Fabrique – tickets

11 October – Zurich, X-Tra – tickets

13 October – Munich, Backstage Werk – tickets

14 October – Frankfurt, Zoom – tickets

16 October – Berlin, Huxley’s – tickets

17 October – Hamburg, Fabrik – tickets

19 October – Stockholm, Münchenbryggeriet – tickets

20 October – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall – tickets

22 October – København, Vega – tickets

23 October – Utrecht, Tivoli-Ronda – tickets

25 October – Amsterdam, Paradiso – tickets

26 October – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique – tickets

29 October – Köln, Carlswerk Victoria – tickets

30 October – Paris, Le Trianon – tickets

1 November – London, Eventim Apollo – tickets

4 November – Dublin, 3Olympia – tickets

6 November – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets

8 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

9 November – Manchester, Academy – tickets







