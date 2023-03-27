This skincare brand is home to a ‘game changing’ skin kit

Nip + Fab is the skincare brand that’s home to a skin-perfecting kit trusted by its customers.

The best-selling glycolic-infused skincare hero promises to banish blemishes and smooth the skin to leave it clear, glowing, and gorgeous.

If breakouts, blemishes, and lacklustre skin is the bane of your existence, then the struggle is over.

A game-changing solution for treating troubled skin, Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Smoothing Regime Kit for Dull & Blemish Prone Skin works wonders on breakouts, open pores, dull complexions, and uneven skin tones — fast.

In an industry overrun with so-called miracle workers, Nip + Fab has been on a mission for the past decade to deliver accessible luxury skincare products packed with scientifically proven ingredients that deliver real and lasting results.

You can currently shop the kit at nipandfab.com for 40 percent off, and find out more about it below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What is the Nip + Fab kit?

The kit features five products. (Nip + Fab)

In the kit you’ll find the Glycolic Fix Scrub (a three-in-one micro-exfoliant turbocharged with glycolic and salicylic acids to clear, brighten, and smooth) and the Glycolic Fix Serum (an overnight serum combining glycolic acid and aloe vera to soften the skin, dramatically improve its texture and soothe the appearance of fine lines).

There’s also the Glycolic Fix Bubble Sheet Mask Extreme (easy-to-apply biodegradable sheets formulated with glycolic and oxygen bubbles for powerful deep cleaning), the Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (soaked in glycolic acid to exfoliate, treat breakouts, and boost radiance) and last but not least, the Glycolic Cleansing Fix (to remove make-up and grime while brightening and hydrating the skin).

Glycolic acid is an exfoliating, skin-perfecting, plumping powerhouse and the Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Smoothing Regime Kit has been expertly curated to include five of the brand’s best-selling glycolic-infused stars.

Real People, Real Results

One customers, Mia Smith used the Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads, Glycolic Fix Scrub, and other products from the Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Smoothing Regime Kit to clear her acne breakouts, and judging from the before and after shots, the results speak for themselves.

Mia Smith used the Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads and Glycolic Fix Scrub and the results speak for themselves.

(Nip+Fab)

What do the reviews say?

If the five-star rave reviews on the Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Smoothing Regime Kit are anything to go by, you’ll want to get on board and add it to your daily beauty regime now.

One reviewer who couldn’t believe the results after just one week, said: “The acne on my face is nearly cleared.”

Another convert who uses it day and night wrote: “My face feels soft, blemish-free, and young.”

And a long-term devotee swears her skin looks and feels better every day, writing: “There’s nothing else that can make my acne scars diminish and my pores shrink like these products.”

If you’re ready to say bye-bye to blemishes, breakouts, and imperfections and hello to clear, smooth, radiant skin, click here to shop the entire kit and you’ll save 40 percent right now.