Kit Connor, otherwise known as Nick Nelson from Netflix’s hit queer series Heartstopper, has shared his thoughts on why the show resonated so deeply with viewers.

Connor, who recently sent the internet into meltdown and renewed calls for him to be cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after sharing a series of shirtless gym photos, accepted the award for leading male actor at the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday 28 March.

During his acceptance speech, the 19-year-old actor showed his appreciation and gratitude for Heartstopper, which is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman.

“It’s something that I’ll always be extremely grateful for, and a big honour in my life,” he reflected. “We knew that it was something special when we were making it, but [we] didn’t [expect] the reaction it got.”

Connor went on to explain exactly why Heartstopper did receive a glowing reception – although it’s not surprising, given that it featured positive, nuanced LGBTQ+ representation and an adorable romance between Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring and Connor’s Nelson.

“There’s really something for everyone [in Heartstopper] and it’s just human emotions at its simplest,” he said.

Connor was up against Top Boy’s Kane Robinson and The English‘s Chaske Spencer for the award.

The actor gave an explanation for his gym transformation in a video shared by fitness instructor Massiah.

“When I got cast in Heartstopper, it’s based on a comic book, and the character that I’m based on is 6ft 2in, very big, and I was shorter than I am now and skinnier,” he continued.

The star was recently “forced” to come out as bisexual following accusations of queerbaiting.

Season two of Heartstopper has completed filming, and Oseman recently teased how the series ends for Nick and Charlie.