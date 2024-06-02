The Independent has released its annual Pride List, celebrating 50 LGBTQ+ change-makers from the past year, to coincide with the start of Pride month – and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is right at the top, having come out publicly as queer in September.

Gatwa is now a household name, having first stepped into the shoes of the Time Lord in Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary special “The Giggle”. His first full episode aired on Christmas Day and the new season of the long-running BBC sci-fi show began in May.

Gatwa is the first Black and queer actor to play the Doctor, with show runner Russell T Davies saying that the latest series will explore race and queerness even more in upcoming episodes.

“You’re talking about someone who does have a lightness and a joy about him that, to me, chimes with queer energy. It’s very rarely driving the story vehemently, but you will see moments exploring it. We’re not delivering a neutered Doctor,” Davies told Variety.

Ncuti Gatwa is the first Black queer actor to play the Doctor on screen. (Getty)

Gatwa has also been vocal about supporting the LGBTQ+ community, accusing the UK government of using trans people as a scapegoat for its “own ineptitude”.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, he said: “Everything trickles down from the top, and when you see politicians openly attacking marginalised communities, when you see our politicians openly attacking trans people, it makes it OK for everyone else.

You may like to watch

“You’re going to put the blame on immigrants, Black and brown people, trans people, queer people, to hide the fact that you are not doing anything for people. It’s easier to create discord among people. It’s divide and conquer, isn’t it?”

And in an interview with Elle, he revealed how Manchester Pride, which is partnering with The Independent as its official media partner, gave him the chance to meet another queer Rwandan person for the first time.

“I had never met another queer Rwandan person before. I thought I was the only one in the world,” he said.

The Indepdent Pride list 2024 also includes sports presenter Alex Scott, actor Andrew Scott, Labour MP Wes Streeting, comedian Rosie Jones and former Years & Years frontman and It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander.

Also honoured as “extraordinary LGBTQ+ change-makers” are England footballer Beth Mead, comedian Joe Lycett, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, TV and radio presenter Rylan Clark, Elton John, UK Black Pride’s founder Lady Phyll, activist and model Munroe Bergdorf and drag queen Bimini.

Geordie Greig, The Independent’s editor-in-chief, said: “We are delighted to be launching this year’s Pride List, which celebrates an amazing array of LGBTQ+ trailblazers. It’s a privilege for us to help honour those who are making such an incredible impact in society.”

The Independent Pride List 2024 in full: