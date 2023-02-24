Kylie Minogue has ended homophobia for good with her mind-blowingly queer performance at Sydney’s WorldPride, featuring a surprise cameo from her sister Dannii.

Wearing a sparkly black and blue jumpsuit and joined by a dozen-strong dance troupe, the Aussie pop princess rocketed through eight of her campiest hits, opening with the glittering “Spinning Around”.

She descended into the gay call to arms “Your Disco Needs You”, the breathy 2003 hit “Slow”, and her magnum opus “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.

The cherry on the top, though? When her dancers stepped aside to reveal Kylie stood with Danni in matching sheer outfits, before the pair launched into “All The Lovers” – one of the century’s best queer anthems.

Of course, all 20,000 people in Sydney’s Domain venue and the tens of thousands watching via livestream at home were left suitably shook.

“The way I gagged. I still haven’t recovered,” wrote one fan on social media.

“Kylie and Dannii doing “All The Lovers” was strangely emotional and completely euphoric,” said another.

Several other people have asked a very important and strangely unanswered question: why has there never been a joint Kylie and Dannii tour, and when will we get one?

A joint Kylie and Dannii tour when? pic.twitter.com/ANXC3gG37P — Hun-derrated (@Hun_derrated) February 24, 2023

Emotions must be running high this afternoon cause i’ve just cried watching a video of kylie and dannii minogue performing All the lovers at world pride — Cathal (@rottenyoke) February 24, 2023

Fabulous night at the Domain for the Sydney World Pride opening concert. Every act was stunning, and the former twink in me loved Charlie XCX (obviously). But Kylie and Danni both performing All The Lovers brought me to tears. pic.twitter.com/5OpVxe75ZV — Alex Bouchet (@AlexBouchet) February 24, 2023

Charli XCX and Kylie (and Dannii) gave me an unforgettable night 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/hFhQ2YCdsv — OnlyDans💌 (@littleluca_) February 24, 2023

Did I really just see Kylie and Dannii do All The Lovers together on stage or am I having some sort of gay psychotic break? — jonathanlarkin (@jonnywlarkin) February 24, 2023

The last time the sisters performed on stage together was almost eight years ago, when Dannii joined Kylie for a few festive classics at the latter’s 2015 Royal Albert Hall Christmas concert.

Kylie’s performance marked the opening concert of Sydney’s WorldPride, with half a million people expected to attend throughout the celebrations, which conclude on 5 March.

Elsewhere at the opening concert, British queen of hyperpop Charli XCX treated fans to hits including “Boys”, “Beg For You” and “Vroom Vroom”.

Charli’s speech at Sydney Pride



“Thank you so much… the Queer community have kept my career alive and I feel so understood in this space and I owe everything that I have to all of you” pic.twitter.com/0X7lDe0N5L — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) February 24, 2023

She also thanked the queer community for “keeping [her] career alive”.

“I feel so understood in this space and I owe everything I have to all of you,” she said.

WorldPride opening night was hosted by Australian RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act and singer Casey Donovan.