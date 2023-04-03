Canadian hitmaker Michael Bublé has casually come out in support of trans rights, urging bigots to turn their attention to the “bigger problems” at hand.

The Grammy award-winning singer, best known for his hit festive album Christmas, addressed the rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in a new interview with The Guardian on Monday (3 April).

“I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician,” he said. “But I see all these people talking about the LGBTQ+ community, and we’ve got bigger problems. Those are not problems.”

Bublé is likely referring to the tidal wave of harmful legislation that targets the LGBTQ+ community engulfing US states. In 2023 alone, more than 470 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been proposed across the US.

“Just accept it. How does it change your life? Just love people,” the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer continued.

“Mental health is a big issue in places like America. Gun control is a big issue. Identify how you want to identify, and God bless you.”

Michael Bublé has previously said he would treat his children “with nothing but love” if they came out as LGBTQ+. (Getty/Andrew Chin)

It’s not the first time that Michael Bublé has revealed that he is an unflinching queer ally, with the 47-year-old telling PrideSource in 2016 that if one of his four children came out as LGBTQ+, he would respond “with nothing but love”.

“I can’t tell you how crushing it would be if [my children] couldn’t feel that they could tell their father that they were gay – or different in any way,” he said.

“I love them so much that I just want them to be happy. My goal in life is to make them beautiful, happy human beings,” he added. “And if that’s who they are – because I’m killed, just devastated, when I hear people saying they ‘choose.’ ‘Choose’? What are you f*****g talking about? You don’t choose. It isn’t a choice. It is genetic.”

Bublé also explained that his nonchalant attitude towards queer people comes from having two gay uncles, “progressive” parents, and being in an industry where he is “surrounded by the gay community”.

“Everyone from my hair stylist who lives with me on the road to (Bublé’s stylist) Jeff Kim, who puts me in my suits every day – I mean, god, the question isn’t who’s gay? The question is, who isn’t?”