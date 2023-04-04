Lumin is the skincare brand that’s home to a ‘short and sweet’ daily routine kit.

Lumin is the skincare brand home to this “short and sweet” skincare kit for your daily routine.

The four-piece bundle features cleanser and moisturiser and is helping brighten tired-looking skin.

The bundle is currently available to shop at 20 percent off via luminskin.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Other benefits of the quick and easy – but effective – kit is its impact on acne scars, soothing shaving irritation and lightening dark circles under your eyes.

This is thanks to its therapeutic botanicals and hydrating oils that will help exfoliate your skin for a vibrant, youthful glow.

The products are available to purchase individually, but customers can make savings with the bundle from Lumin, which is currently 20 percent off.

You can find out more about the product below, including ingredients and what the reviewers are saying.

What’s in the Anti-Fatigue Essentials Bundle?

There’s four products included in Lumin’s popular skincare kit.

This includes a Charcoal Cleanser, a daily detox for your face and an Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm to keep your face looking ultra-fresh.

There’s also an Exfoliating Rub, a gentle powerwash for your face and the Dark Circle Defense, which the brand say will help you never hear “you look tired” again.

There’s four products in the Anti-Fatigue Essentials Bundle. (Lumin)

Some of the bundle’s key ingredients include ginger extract, which softens the signs of premature aging, helps even out skin tone and provides relief for sun-damaged skin.

The charcoal attracts impurities, which helps remove dirt and oil build up deep in your pores while rosemary leaf extract gently removes impurities with its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties.

What do the reviews say?

Lumin’s Anti-Fatigue Essentials Bundle has received more than 2,000 reviews on its website. With verified customers givng the product an overall rating of 4.2 stars out of five.

So what are people saying about the four-piece bundle? We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

One five-star reviewer said: “My skin type is oily and it leaves a feeling of smooth and tighter skin.”

Another said: “These products are wonderful! They compliment each other so well. Another thing I like about them is that they’re not overly fragranced, therefore they’re not irritating my issues with sensory overload.”

This was echoed in another review, which said: “The four products have been working so well and my skin now looks clearer, cleaner and healthy.”

Somebody else wrote: “In a matter of one week my face went from looking like a mess to looking like a dime.”

To shop the product and more from the skincare brand head to luminskin.com.