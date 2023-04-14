YouTube sensation MrBeast slammed the rising wave of transphobia facing his close friend and collaborator Chris Tyson following the news that they have started hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

A key member of YouTube megastar Jimmy Donaldson’s (aka MrBeast) crew, Tyson regularly features in his stunt and challenge videos which go out to 145 million subscribers.

Tyson has been making headlines since 6 April after revealing that they started ‘life-saving’ hormone replacement therapy two months ago.

However, alongside the outpouring of love and support from fans, there has also been a hateful transphobic backlash.

MrBeast finally put his foot down in response to a video by popular reactionary YouTuber SunnyV2, in which he declared that Chris will “soon be a nightmare” for Donaldson.

In the video, which has already accrued 2.5 million views, SunnyV2 takes aims at Tyson’s wife and son, and claims that Donaldson is being forced to maintain a working relationship with his long-time friend.

After the accusation was criticised by fans for being “invasive”, off-putting” and “unnecessary”, Donaldson shot down the comments himself on Twitter.

“Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my ‘nightmare’ he’s my f***ng friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to p**s me off.”

Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 13, 2023

Tyson, who boasts more than a million followers on Twitter, has confirmed they use any pronouns and are currently exploring their gender identity. They also responded to the claims made about their family, tweeting: “I won’t let people talk about how I ‘abandoned my child’. He is the only priority in my life.

“I have his love and support and that is all I need. I’m doing this for him. If that confuses you, educate yourself. It that makes you mad, leave. Simple.”

It’s not the first time Donaldson has shown his support to his friend, but it is the most vocal. When Tyson first came out, the YouTuber replied “gotchu” with three heart emojis.

Tyson has also had to speak out in defence of his family before, announcing in March that they and their wife Katie had separated, then asking for privacy.

I’m going to take a break from social media for a little bit. I can take all the jokes and hate comments and stuff no problem but when people are sending me messages telling me I’m the reason my kid is going to kill himself one day is way too fucking much for me. — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) January 9, 2023

Fans have applauded MrBeast for standing up for Tyson, with one writing on social media: “Reactionary YouTubers pushing MrBeast to become a public advocate for trans rights has gotta be one of the biggest transphobia backfires in recent memory.”

Another added: “It’s important to stand up against discrimination. You and your friend deserve to be treated with respect and acceptance. Keep being an ally and fighting against hate.”

Gotta give him credit where credit is due, I couldn’t imagine him saying this just 4 years ago. The man has grown, and I’m ridiculously happy he’s starting to publicly defend Chris. It matters a lot when it comes to changing peoples minds and normalizing this kind of thing. https://t.co/wlIbkq38iK — Clover! ☘️✨🏳️‍⚧️ (@CloverReginaWu) April 13, 2023

mr beast slowly becoming a publicly pro-trans ally was not on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/2r34zMqm6v — Amy ΘΔ&∞ 🏳️‍⚧️ 💙 (@AmiTheRobot) April 13, 2023

I love @MrBeast being a good friend and ally https://t.co/NEhAXBbBD4 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 13, 2023

There's nothing more radicalizing than seeing the entire reactionary internet come together to call your friend a monster for trying to be happy https://t.co/FW0Y9BxZn6 — ostonox (@ostonox) April 13, 2023

Tyson has confirmed that they have no regrets about sharing their journey.

Although they admitted to being “super nervous to be public”, seeing how many people they helped had been “amazing”.

Tyson added: “It makes everything so worth it. I’m so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all.”