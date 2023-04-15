Cryptic All Stars 8 teaser sends Drag Race fans into meltdown

Drag Race may have only just crowned a winner of season 15, but the All Stars 8 hype machine is already gearing up with a cryptic teaser.

The eighth instalment of All Stars – the RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff that features returning contestants for a second (sometimes third) shot at the crown – has already received an air date after a delicious teaser aired during the finale of season 15.

Premiering in just under a month on 12 May, the official teaser from the Drag Race Twitter account says that All Stars 8 will be airing on Paramount Plus.

A tweet from WOW Presents Plus UK has also confirmed that fans in the United Kingdom will be able to access the series via the dedicated app for all things Drag Race.

The gag-worthy season 15 finale saw Sasha Colby take home the crown and coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, with sickening performances from top four queens Colby, Anetra, Mistress Isabella Brooks and Luxx Noir London, and a timely and powerful focus on trans rights.

Are you ready to play the Fame Games? 🎬



These stars are back for the crown when #AllStars8 starts streaming – FRIDAY MAY 12th on @paramountplus 👑 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ZVCDWHHEEV — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

Fans have reacted with all the excitement one can expect from the borderline-rabid fanbase that is Drag Race‘s, with many already predicting their All Stars 8 winner based on the rumoured cast list. More on that later…

NEED THE PROMO LOOKS NOWWWWWWW — lola (@150lola) April 15, 2023

All Stars 8 is being teased as containing something called ‘The Fame Games’, which has sent the Nancy Drews of drag even further into a tailspin.

The name is reminiscent of the gag-worthy ‘game within a game’ twists from All Stars 6, in which eliminated contestants lip synced against each other for a chance to return to the competition.

IM SORRY? WHAT IS FAME GAMES — Aqua 🫧 RPDR Seasons 14 and 15 #TeamLuxx (@AkwaDoll) April 15, 2023

Don’t want to play the fame games? Lol — Richard Bailey (@TheOnlyChardo) April 15, 2023

The fame games???? Twist coming? https://t.co/7BZDwKKFl3 — I'm, not.. crowning? What do I do now? (@SnowfoxReborn) April 15, 2023

Who is on the cast of All Stars 8?

While there has been no official cast announcement yet – despite the season airing less than a month away – we have the rumoured cast list available already.

The full rundown of rumoured All Stars 8 queens is here, but to keep it short and sweet:

Alexis Michelle, season nine

Darienne Lake, season six

Heidi N Closet, season 12

Jaymes Mansfield, season nine

Jessica Wild, season two

Jimbo, Canada’s Drag Race season one/ UK Vs. TW season one

Kahanna Montrese, season 11

Kandy Muse, season 13

Lala Ri, season 13

Monic Beverly Hillz, season five

Mrs Kasha Davis, season seven

Naysha Lopez, season eight

If it is to be believed, the rumoured cast list has pointed to the inclusion of a Canadian drag clown, only one runner-up and queens from more than 10 different seasons.

While there may be a few raised eyebrows at some of the more ‘left field’ choices on the list, such as very early outs on their original seasons, All Stars 6 also contained some rogue queens and has gone down in memory as one of the best All Stars seasons ever.

All Stars 8 premieres 12 May on Paramount Plus and WOW Presents Plus UK.