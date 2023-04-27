Jordan Gray has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The history-making trans comedian will take her acclaimed show Is It A Bird? to 21 venues.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 6 September in Bristol and head to the likes of Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Leeds, Dublin, Belfast and finish up in London on 27 October.

The show brings together Jordan’s love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman.

She takes on “babies, boobies, bigots and Batman” in a “big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun” show.

Gray has made history over the past 12 months, becoming the first trans woman to be nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award and the first trans woman to headline the London Palladium with her solo show.

In October 2022 she changed the landscape of British TV, appearing on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live with a very memorable performance.

She performed a showstopping song that brought down the house when she did away with her pink power suit and stripped naked – bringing trans bodies a level of visibility never reached within the mainstream.

The iconic naked skit, which received more than 1,000 complaints to Ofcom, was called a “beautiful moment of trans expression” by Channel 4’s chief executive.

“We brought back Friday Night Live, live with Ben Elton, for our 40th birthday, and we had a performer in, a comedian called Jordan Gray,” Alex Mahon explained during the broadcaster’s annual Inclusion Festival

“She’s trans and she stripped naked at the end of the performance and that was the first time, I think, really on mainstream television you see a trans body and what that looks like.

“That’s really important, it was a beautiful moment of trans expression. It was lovely.”

Despite some backlash from ‘gender critical’ voices’, for Gray, the performance and feedback she saw was nothing but positive.

“I cried on the way home,” she told PinkNews.

“I got in a taxi after the after-party, and I saw a consolidation of a load of the best comments and it was people saying, ‘I just feel seen’ or ‘I feel like I don’t need to feel ashamed and I haven’t had that feeling yet’.”

To see Gray live on her Is It A Bird? tour you can find out ticket details and tour dates below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 28 April and will be available to buy from Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.