RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 champion Nymphia Wind has received a message of congratulations from none other than the president of Taiwan, after she was officially crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

After 15 episodes of jaw-dropping lip-syncs, baffling moments and behind-the-scenes drama, Mama Ru finally chose Taiwan-born, New York-based Nymphia Wind as the 16th Drag Race winner.

Nymphia’s Drag Race season 16 finale number – “Queen of Wind” – featured a gorgeous Taiwanese cultural outfit that was flipped into a pastel bodysuit for the final dance routine.

Out of drag, Nymphia Wind goes by Leo Tsao. Tsao is a Taiwanese-American drag artist and dressmaker and is the first person of East Asian descent ever to win an instalment of the American edition of Drag Race.

To mark that achievement, Taiwan’s president herself took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the drag superstar, writing: “Congratulations to you, Nymphia Wind @66wind99, for being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag, and for being the first Taiwanese to take the stage and win on @RuPaulsDragRace.

“Right after being crowned queen, you said ‘Taiwan, this is for you.’ Taiwan thanks you…”

People were quick to thank President Tsai Ing-wen for posting the message, with one person writing: “Thank you for your support and devotion to equality Madame President.”

Another said: “omgggg thank you for supporting LGBT+ artists”.

A member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai Ing-wen is the first female president of Taiwan. She’s also unmarried and has no children, making her Taiwan’s first-ever unmarried president. She’s a huge animal lover: her two cats “Think Think” and “Ah Tsai”, were featured in her election campaign.

Also, in October 2016, she adopted three retired guide dogs, named Bella, Bunny, and Maru. We love to see it.

The Taiwanese president isn’t the only person to send her congratulations to Nymphia: Lady Gaga also got in touch in the form of an Instagram comment, writing a simple: “I love you.”

Screaming dying crying https://t.co/BllHcS3JRV — Nymphia Wind 妮妃雅瘋 (@66wind99) April 20, 2024

Nymphia Wind quote tweeted Lady Gaga’s caption, writing “Screaming dying crying”, which is 100% the correct reaction to a message from Gaga. Slay the house down, etc. Well done, queen.