Chris Tyson has shared an update on their gender and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) journey with a social media “glow up” post.

Last month, Tyson – best known for appearing on MrBeast’s YouTube channel, which has 153 million subscribers – announced they had been on HRT since February.

Since then, the 26-year-old social media influencer has had to deny claims that they were removed from MrBeast’s channel and hit back at people criticising their relationship with their son Tucker.

Ignoring the haters, Tyson, who has been praised by fans for opening up about their gender identity journey, and received support from MrBeast himself, who slammed the transphobic backlash, took to their alt Twitter account on Monday (15 May) to show just how far they have come while on HRT.

Since the latest instalment of hit video game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped on Friday (12 May), trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming gamers have been sharing their transformation photos between the previous Legend of Zelda game release (Breath of the Wild) in 2017 and today.

Tyson joined the trend, posting photos from then and now, with the caption: “Me when Breath of the Wild came out v. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out.”

me when Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out https://t.co/K2JsSLI3aH pic.twitter.com/UFmNiKcmWr — Chris (@Christhealtgod) May 15, 2023

Fans flocked to the comments to share their love, with fellow trans influencer Michelle Otter writing: “Glow up” with a fire emoji.

Another fan wrote: “Chris, you look so cute and happy. I’m extremely thrilled for you and glad you get to do this. Congrats, babe.”

And a third enthused: “Chris, I’m so happy to see you becoming yourself, supporting you all the way. I love how you seem more confident now.”

hardest slay of the century https://t.co/NM7Aasfptg — nick | Hymn for a Scarecrow supremacy (@crungle_) May 18, 2023

Idc what yall say, Chris has the biggest glow up ever‼️‼️ https://t.co/kF6TbdgqOq — ThatRiolaGuy ✨ (@ThatRiolaGuy) May 16, 2023

I love you, Chris!!! I’m so glad your becoming your true self! You deserve all the love in the world for being this strong! — ♡ captain freya ♡ | ☆writing a novel! ☆ (@otterr_pops) May 16, 2023

It is not the first time Tyson has opened up about how HRT has changed their life for the better. In April, they tweeted: “Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives.

“The hurdles gnc [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a first world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

Chris Tyson added that they are “so glad” people are learning about gender, HRT and its benefits since they posted about it.

“I was super nervous to be public about this because I’ve always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started because of me is amazing. It makes everything worth it.”

Tyson has consistently shared uplifting messages to their online community, including a photo of themselves with the caption: “It’s never too late to start being yourself.”

It’s never too late, to start being yourself 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/UqiQ6QkU4K — Chris (@chris) April 7, 2023

Their vocal advocacy for gender-affirming healthcare comes at a time when trans rights are under attack more than ever. US states such as Missouri and Kentucky are forcing through anti-trans healthcare bills, while trans influencers such as Dylan Mulvaney have been on the front line of fierce transphobic hate campaigns. In addition, American states continue to roll out other anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.