Taylor Swift recently performed in the pouring rain during her Eras Tour – but it was no match for her makeup.

The pop star had a four-hour delay to her third and final show in Nashville on 7 May, but refused to cancel.

Instead the singer, her band and backing dancers performed in the pouring rain until the early hours of the morning in front of thousands of fans.

She’s been praised by fans on social media for not cancelling the show and performing the entire set in full.

But fans have another big question – how did her makeup still look flawless by the end of the show?

One fan retweeted a picture of Taylor performing during the downpour in Nashville.

They said: "this could be an ad for whichever makeup products she's using cause they did not move one bit."

this could be an ad for whichever makeup products she’s using cause they did not move one bit https://t.co/Z0nr2hwu08 — macstermind (@kenziecoffman) May 8, 2023

Another said: “damn @taylorswift13 tell us about the makeup you wear cause it stayed on the whole night it didn’t budge ??”

damn @taylorswift13 tell us about the makeup you wear cause it stayed on the whole night it didn’t budge ?? pic.twitter.com/PXDnw0jUkf — b (@tayiortfiws) May 8, 2023

“I need a full investigation,” they added.

This led to fans speculating which makeup has been used by the singer during The Eras Tour, and if anyone can find out – it’s Swifties.

A number of fans think the singer is wearing Pat McGrath products, as she’s previously used products from the brand.

The renowned makeup artist previously created the looks worn by Swift in the music video for “Bejewelled”.

One fan replied: “It’s probably pat McGrath and I would not be surprised if it’s all waterproof makeup!!!”

According to Page Six it is Pat McGrath products being used by the singer.

This includes the Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust Legendary Wear Lipstick in shade Elson 4 for her signature red lip.

While her cat eyeliner which stayed perfect throughout the show? She used Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black for the look.

Taylor Swift is a big fan of Pat McGrath Labs’ products.

Other products apparently used include the Mothership VII: Divine Rose Palette, which is a fan-favourite from the brand.

There’s also the Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo and Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder as well as the setting powder, primer and foundation from the same Skin Fetish line.

