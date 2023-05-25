Drag pop icon Pabllo Vittar announces UK and European tour dates: How to get tickets
Drag superstar Pabllo Vittar is heading to the UK and Europe this summer as part of her Noitada World Tour – and tickets go on sale soon.
The Brazilian music icon, 29, will take her colourful brand of Latin electro-pop to London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27 August, the day after an already-confirmed headline performance at Manchester Pride 2023.
Vittar is also play a string of European shows during August and September, with gigs confirmed in the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.
Tickets will go on general sale next Friday (2 June) via Ticketmaster.
The new Noitada World Tour dates were announced to coincide with the release of the raucous new music video for Vittar’s latest single “Cadeado”, taken from her fifth studio album, Noitada.
With more than 100 million streams to date, the jubilant pop record features collaborations with Anitta, Gloria Groove, MC Carol, DJ Ramemes, O Kannalha, and MC Tchelinho.
Throughout her meteoric rise to fame, Vittar has remained a vocal champion for LGBTQ+ people – once sharing an Instagram photo of a rainbow with the words “I resist” following the 2018 election of Brazil’s far-right and avowedly homophobic former president, Jair Bolsonaro.
Vittar, who became the first drag queen to perform at Coachella in 2022 and is the world’s most followed drag queen on social media, was forced to shut down speculation that there was any bad blood between herself and fellow drag superstar RuPaul last year.
After the Drag Race host, 62, accused “catty Twitter trolls” of “trying to create a rivalry” between the two, Vittar replied: “I love you mother”.
How to get tickets to see Pabllo Vittar on tour
Presale tickets for Pabllo Vittar’s UK and European tour dates will go on sale on Wednesday, 31 May at 10am BST and will be available via Ticketmaster.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, 2 June at 10am BST and will also be available via Ticketmaster.
When are Pabllo Vittar’s 2023 UK and Europe tour dates?
- 18 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- 19 August – Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus – tickets
- 22 August – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street – tickets
- 26 August – Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride Festival
- 27 August – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town – tickets
- 28 August – Paris, France at Élysée Montmartre – tickets
- 30 August – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz
- 31 August – Malaga, Spain at Cala Mijas Festival
- 2 September – Lisbon, Portugal at Meo Kalorama Festival
When are the North American and Latin American tour dates?
- 2 June – São Paulo, Brazil at Festival Do Orgulho
- 8 June – Goiânia, Brazil at Inter Gyn Festival
- 9 June – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Qualistage
- 10 June – São Paulo, Brazil at Micareta Festival
- 23 June – Seattle, Washington at Queer Pride Festival
- 12 July – Calgary, Alberta at Badlands Music Festival
- 15 July – Espírito Santo, Brazil at Vix
- 6 August – Vancouver, British Colombia at Happy Land Festival
- 12 August – Ribeirão Preto, Brazil at Marshmallow Festival
- 10 September – São Paulo, Brazil at The Town Festival
- 16 September – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- 17 September – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse
- 20 September – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- 21 September – Brooklyn, New York at Avant Gardner
- 23 September – Boston, Massachusetts at House Of Blues
- 24 September – Montreal, Quebec at M Telus
- 25 September – Toronto, Ontario at History
- 27 September – Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall
- 1 October – San Francisco, California at Portola Festival
- 2 October – Los Angeles, California at The Novo
