Drag superstar Pabllo Vittar is heading to the UK and Europe this summer as part of her Noitada World Tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The Brazilian music icon, 29, will take her colourful brand of Latin electro-pop to London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on 27 August, the day after an already-confirmed headline performance at Manchester Pride 2023.

Vittar is also play a string of European shows during August and September, with gigs confirmed in the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.

Tickets will go on general sale next Friday (2 June) via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The new Noitada World Tour dates were announced to coincide with the release of the raucous new music video for Vittar’s latest single “Cadeado”, taken from her fifth studio album, Noitada.

With more than 100 million streams to date, the jubilant pop record features collaborations with Anitta, Gloria Groove, MC Carol, DJ Ramemes, O Kannalha, and MC Tchelinho.

Throughout her meteoric rise to fame, Vittar has remained a vocal champion for LGBTQ+ people – once sharing an Instagram photo of a rainbow with the words “I resist” following the 2018 election of Brazil’s far-right and avowedly homophobic former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Vittar, who became the first drag queen to perform at Coachella in 2022 and is the world’s most followed drag queen on social media, was forced to shut down speculation that there was any bad blood between herself and fellow drag superstar RuPaul last year.

After the Drag Race host, 62, accused “catty Twitter trolls” of “trying to create a rivalry” between the two, Vittar replied: “I love you mother”.

How to get tickets to see Pabllo Vittar on tour

Presale tickets for Pabllo Vittar’s UK and European tour dates will go on sale on Wednesday, 31 May at 10am BST and will be available via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, 2 June at 10am BST and will also be available via Ticketmaster.

When are Pabllo Vittar’s 2023 UK and Europe tour dates?

18 August – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

19 August – Berlin, Germany at Astra Kulturhaus – tickets

22 August – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street – tickets

26 August – Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride Festival

27 August – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town – tickets

28 August – Paris, France at Élysée Montmartre – tickets

30 August – Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

31 August – Malaga, Spain at Cala Mijas Festival

2 September – Lisbon, Portugal at Meo Kalorama Festival