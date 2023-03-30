Manchester Pride announces its ‘most diverse’ lineup ever for 2023

Manchester Pride has announced details of its huge lineup for 2023.

The event has revealed its “most diverse lineup” ever for the 2023 edition of the Gay Village Party.

The festival will take place across August bank holiday weekend, with a host of free events, including the parade.

While tickets for the popular Gay Village Party are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

Organisers say “the lineup has been co-created with Manchester’s queer communities to present Manchester Pride’s most diverse and representative lineup to date”.

The Gay Village Party lineup features headliners Pabllo Vittar and Jake Shears, while Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard and popstars Natasha Bedingfield and Lisa Scott-Lee are also confirmed.

Manchester Pride says 96 percent of performers are queer, 54 percent are women, 51 percent are people of colour and 42 percent are from trans and non-binary communities

The lineup also features Jodie Harsh, Gok Wan and Drag Race alumni Bimini, Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa, Ginny Lemon and Dakota Schiffer.

The organisers have also teased that a “special guest” is also going to be announced soon.

You can check out the full lineup for the Gay Village Party and ticket details below.

What’s the Manchester Pride 2023 lineup?

They’ve confirmed two headliners and a host of acts including LGBTQ+ artists for the 2023 edition of Manchester Pride.

Plus it’s been confirmed that “a special guest is being announced soon”. But for now this is the lineup in full:

Pabllo Vittar / Jake Shears / Natasha Bedingfield / Danny Beard / Jodie Harsh / Gok Wan / BIMINI

Lisa Scott-Lee / Cheddar Gorgeous / Black Peppa / Jonbers Blonde / Monki / Gracie T / Angie Brown / La Discotheque Orchestra / Kelly Llorenna (N-Trance) / Dakota Schiffer / Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show / Blasha and Allatt (Meat Free/Frixxxion)

Kim Lana / Mix-Stress and Friends / The Bitten Peach / House of Spice / The Enby Show / Queeriosity Cabaret / The Noirtones / Queer Women’s Takeover / SWAGGA / Black Pride MCR / Danny Beard and Friends / Fat Pride / Cutie-POC Cabaret / Queer Asian Takeover / Disabled Queer Joy Cabaret / Trans Filth and Joy / Misty Chance and Friends

Your Manchester / Monopoly Phonic / Kele Le Roc performing Basement Jaxx ‘Romeo’ / Val The Brown Queen and Blaq Ivory presents / The Runway by Banksie / DJ Stacy Bee / Tom Aspaul / Violet Blonde / Lucky Roy Singh / Jsky / Reeta Loi / Queen Bayard / Barb / Lady Bushra / Misty Chance / The BollyWitch

Lill / Banskie / Joanna Cuddle / Sam Buttery / Ivy Profemme / Leila Rafoui / Joe Spencer / The Niallist / Minara ‘El Waters / Club Clam / What She Said | Vanilla Girls / FATCAMP / Pecs Drag Kings / The Fat Britney

Ghetto Fabulous / Donna Trump / DJ Nkay / DJ KL / Carrot / Flick / Queens in Kicks / Frequency 3 / DJ Klitbait / Cyro / Club Zindagi / Belinda Scandal / Disney Classics with The Untold Orchestra / DJ Billy Andrew / DJ Callum Parr / Duniya Dhoom / Shanika Sunrise / Immy Terial / Jason Patel / Rikki Beadle-Blair

How to get Manchester Pride tickets

Six out of the seven events are free to attend. Tickets to attend the Gay Village Party – which features Pabllo Vittar, Jake Shears and more – can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Day tickets and weekend tickets are available, with low income, family tickets and VIP options available. While all events scheduled on Monday, 28 August are free to attend.

The event has confirmed that £2.50 from every ticket will be donated to the Manchester Pride Community Fund, with the money going directly to LGBTQ+ causes and projects in Greater Manchester through the distribution of grants.

How much are Manchester Pride tickets?

Six out of the seven Manchester Pride events are free to attend.

As previously mentioned, day and weekend tickets are available for the Gay Village Party.

Ticket options and prices include:

Weekend: £37.50

Friday ticket: £21.00

Saturday ticket: £31.00

Sunday ticket: £31.00

Monday ticket: Free plus £2.50 donation

Diamond VIP (weekend): £182.50

Gold VIP (weekend): £122.50

Manchester Pride Festival say: “To ensure the event is accessible and inclusive, in response to the cost of living crisis, more Low Income Tickets have been made available.”

They’re priced at the following:

Weekend: £20.00

Friday ticket: £11.75

Saturday ticket: £16.75

Sunday ticket: £16.75

Plus family tickets are available priced at £57.00 for Saturday and £53.00 for Sunday. These tickets give access to a family of up to four people.

To purchase tickets for the Gay Village Party head to Ticketmaster.