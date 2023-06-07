Elliot Page has claimed he was having sex “all the time” with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming 2007’s coming-of-age drama Juno.

While Page is fast becoming a poster boy for trans visibility – with a healthy dose of trans joy thrown in – the actor’s memoir, Pageboy, shines a light on every aspect of the Canadian Oscar-nominee’s career.

Page came out as gay in 2014, before announcing that he is trans, in an emotional Instagram post in 2020. Pageboy covers his transition and coming out, as well as the recent joy he has felt living authentically as a trans man.

More turbulent chapters in The Umbrella Academy star’s memoir include discussing a famous actor threatening to “f**k” him to turn him straight (pre-transition), as well as his estranged father engaging in hate posts.

One of the raunchier tales recounted in the book is that of Page’s on-set romance with bisexual Thirlby while the pair were filming Juno.

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” Page writes, before explaining that although the two are the same age, Thirlby was “sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in”.

One day as they stood in Thirlby’s hotel room, the actress, who played Leah, “looked directly at [Page] and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you’.”

Page goes on to claim: “At that we started sucking face. It was on.

“I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful. It was one of the first times someone would make me c*m, the first time I would open up.”

The couple then began having sex “all the time,” the Tales of the City star continues.

“Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant… we thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that – done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Thirlby is not the only actor Page writes about in his memoir. He also opens up about a past romance with Fantastic Four star Kate Mara.

Pageboy is available now.