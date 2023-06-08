Melanie Martinez announces UK and European tour dates

Melanie Martinez has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The artist will bring the Portals Tour to venues in late 2023 including her first arena shows on the continent.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 2pm on 16 June via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The UK and Ireland leg will kick off in London at Wembley’s OVO Arena on 9 November and head to Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow and finish up in Dublin at 3Arena.

She’ll also head to the likes of Stockholm, Oslo, Prague, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin and Paris during the run.

It’ll be in support of her third studio album, Portals which was released in March 2023.

The LP features singles “Death” and “Void” and it reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and US Billboard 200.

She’s since kicked off the North American leg of the tour, also performing in arenas across the country before heading to Mexico in October.

You can find out ticket details, including presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 2pm on 16 June via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week. This includes an O2 priority sale from 2pm on 14 June.

To access this log in or sign up using the O2 mobile app and then head to the Melanie Martinez artist page.

A Spotify presale takes place from 2pm on 15 June. This will be available to her fans on the streaming app and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.