Sarah Jessica Parker to make West End debut in Plaza Suite: tickets, dates

Sarah Jessica Parker is making her long-awaited West End debut in Plaza Suite.

The Sex and the City icon will star in the play alongside her husband Matthew Broderick.

It’s been confirmed that theatergoers can get their hands on tickets from September 2023 via ATG Tickets.

The duo will appear in the show following a sell-out Broadway run, which became one of the highest-grossing play revivals in Broadway history.

The strictly limited run at the Savoy Theatre will begin on 15 January and run until 31 March in 2024.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will play three different couples in Plaza Suite. (Joan Marcus)

The two actors will play three different couples in one famous hotel room. Broderick plays Sam Nash/Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley and Parker plays Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley.

“Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout.

“Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay.

“And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom,” the plot reads.

The show will be directed by Tony Award winner, John Benjamin Hickey and is based on the 1968 play of the same name by Neil Simon.

When do Plaza Suite tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Plaza Suite will be released in September 2023. They will be available from ATG Tickets.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale at plazasuiteuk.com, you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

It will mark Sarah Jessica Parker’s West End debut. (Joan Marcus)

The play will have a strictly limited season at the Savoy Theatre between 15 January and 31 March, 2024.

Further details including show timings and evening and matinee performances will be released closer to the show’s premiere.