Queer ally and Doctor Who legend David Tennant has shared an emotional message for Pride Month, encouraging people to “fight” for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

The actor has proved himself as a staunch queer ally over the years. Back in the early days of his career, friends of friends used to think he might be gay. Questioned once about whether the speculation bothered him, he responded: “Why would it?”

In 2012, he teamed up with charity Diversity Role Models to tackle homophobic bullying, highlighting the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility in “breaking down the stereotypes and prejudice that lead to bullying”.

In recent months, he’s been spotted during several TV appearances wearing a rainbow-shaped badge featuring the colours of the non-binary Pride flag, in support of one of his children who is reportedly non-binary.

i am once again crying about david tennant and his non-binary badge since his child came out, he is actually a LIGHT in this headache inducing time we live in, he deserves all the good things in this world!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/5RJDepoXEZ — B 🧡 (@iambri_97) February 25, 2023

Plus, he’s never afraid to shout “gay rights!” at a camera. That’s an ally right there.

In potentially his most explicit show of support to date, the Good Omens star, 52, has revealed why he is so delighted to see Pride Month celebrated widely, and urged people not to give up on the battle for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

Happy pride month to David Tennant saying “gay rights” pic.twitter.com/n1wmTLWaR7 — auri // MATT DAY (@tennantsmuse) June 2, 2023

Speaking on the Reasons To Be Cheerful podcast, which is hosted by British Labour politician Ed Miliband and radio presenter Geoff Lloyd, David Tennant called for people to “be fighting that fight” for acceptance “every day”.

“Do you know what’s making me cheerful at the moment? It’s Pride month,” he told the podcast. “The fact that Pride Month is existing and is flourishing and is something that’s happening at a time when the world seems to be getting in some corners worryingly intolerant and weirdly backward.”

ngl this made me tear up bc not all parents are accepting, which is horrible, and seeing someone that you idolise speaking up and showcasing they would validate your existence as a member of the lgbtqia+ is just everything. I’m so glad there are people like him to look up to ❤️ — Emily-Jane (fallen): loves the 8th doctor!🪐2 (@willbondspeare) June 8, 2023

Despite it being Pride month, queer people globally are enduring one of the most fearful times in recent history. Across the US, anti-trans and anti-drag laws are being pushed by Republicans, while politicians in the UK seem intent on forcing LGBTQ+ people into the centre of the so-called “culture war”.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas. We can’t expect that we will always travel in the right direction towards acceptance. We’ve all got to be fighting that fight every day,” Tennant continued.

He also spoke about how LGBTQ+ people are being celebrated more in some ways today than when he was young, and how such progress gives him hope when it comes to his own children being accepted.

I’ll say it again. David Tennant will have a legacy of keeping generations of queer kids alive. Doctor Who was my escape in my high school days. Through it, I found community and acceptance. I wouldn’t be here today without it. https://t.co/B7thwyBIH4 — 🔆🏳️‍⚧️Maxx🏳️‍⚧️ 🔆 (@polarendurance) June 9, 2023

If you couldn’t love David Tennant any more, you’re about to. This world needs pride more than ever, it needs people being louder than ever and we need to create an environment that allows people to be prouder than ever. David is spot on. Trans rights are human rights. https://t.co/VmzA6svY1D — Rassilon Productions (@RassilonP) June 8, 2023

It’s so easy to be cheerful listening to #DavidTennant. From a parent of a child who identifies as LGBTQ+ this warms my heart. #FridayFeeling #PrideMonth https://t.co/i0lB6shRSM — Elisabeth Hobbes, author same on 🐘 (@ElisabethHobbes) June 9, 2023

I love him so much for being such a supportive person and listening and understanding. There really isn’t a lot of parents out there that get it which is why their kids also grow up not getting it. He really is such a perfect role model 😭 https://t.co/uvhSKJDQlU — rehza 🌮 (@rehza_rice) June 8, 2023

“When I was at school, calling somebody gay was like the worst thing you could be called on the playground and now we celebrate it. It makes me a little bit emotional,” he said, appearing to choke up.

“It just gives people a chance to be seen and celebrated. You want your children to grow up in a world that is kind … you want your children to be accepted for whoever they are, whatever they want to be.

“They should be allowed to be whoever they want to be. Everyone else just needs to butt out.”

Last week, Tennant’s wife, actress Georgia Tennant, shared her own brief message of support via Instagram. She posted an image of the progress Pride flag, along with the message: “Got your back, always. #HappyPrideMonth.”