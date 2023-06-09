President Joe Biden has issued several new initiatives to support the LGBTQ+ community in America, from providing mental health resources to combatting book bans.

The Democratic president explained that the new initiatives will help to combat rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes, address homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth and confront the widespread issue of book banning, which the White House described as “eroding democracy”.

It comes as the Human Rights Campaign – the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying organisation within the US – declared a “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ Americans for the first time in its history. The group’s president said this was due to a spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping through state houses.

Announcing the initiatives, The White House wrote on Thursday (8 June): “Today, in celebration of Pride Month, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks on their rights and safety.

“Over a dozen states have enacted anti-LGBTQ+ laws that violate our most basic values and freedoms as Americans, and are cruel and callous to our kids, our neighbours, and those in our community.

“The Biden-Harris administration stands with the LGBTQ+ community and has their backs in the face of these attacks.”

President Joe Biden announced several initiatives, including federal funds to “support programmes that help parents affirm their LGBTQ+ kids”, and protect queer youth in foster care.

Biden also announced that the Department of Homeland Security would be launching a programme to tackle a “surge of violence” against the LGBTQ+ community, which is “increasingly tied to hate groups and domestic violent extremists”, adding that violence disproportionately targets trans women and girls of colour.

LGBTQI+ Americans are defiantly and unapologetically proud – and my Administration will always stand with them in the enduring struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.



When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, we all suffer. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2023

The White House also laid out plans to address book bans, which PEN America claims are “overwhelmingly” targeting LGBTQ+ authors, and increasing year on year.

The White House wrote: “Across the country, our nation faces a spike in book bans – efforts that disproportionately strip books about LGBTQI+ communities, communities of colour and other communities off of library and classroom shelves.

“Book banning erodes our democracy, removes vital resources for student learning, and can contribute to the stigma and isolation that LGBTQI+ people and other communities face.”

The plans come as LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD has announced a guide to community action against book bans in the US.

GLAAD, along with EveryLibrary, announced a resource guide, called ‘Book Bans: A Guide for Community Response and Action’, to inform people on how to combat book bans in their local schools and libraries.

The charity said in a statement: “This guide is urgently needed as communities face a skyrocketing number of book ban attempts across the country. Book bans cannot stand.

“LGBTQ people and books about us belong in libraries, schools and everywhere. This playbook to push back against book bans will help communities become safer, stronger, and smarter. By using the power of personal storytelling and engaging media, communities can unite with their neighbours, send a signal of welcome and acceptance, and see challenged books return to shelves.

“Communities who care about each reader and a future where all can be free must get the last word.”