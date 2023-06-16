PinkNews wins big at AOP Digital Publishing Awards 2023

PinkNews impressed judges at this year’s AOP Digital Publishing Awards, 24 hours after taking home two honours at the Drum Awards.

At the 2023 AOP Digital Publishing Awards on Wednesday (14 June), PinkNews beat The Independent, The Telegraph and National World to win Product Development Team of the Year.

The category reflects the importance of product development in helping digital publishers to grow, both financially and in terms of audience growth.

PinkNews was recognised after a year which has seen new hires, the launch of a new app, website and domain (thepinknews.com), and record-breaking performance.

The jury were “impressed by the strong focus on accessibility and mental health concerns in [PinkNews’] development of the user experience”.

They noted that PinkNews had also “shifted domain, delivered sustainability improvements and, through all this change, delivered year-on-year growth”.

PinkNews, the world’s most-read and watched LGBTQ+ publisher, was also highly commended for Best Use of Video and Best Online Brand: Consumer. In 2022, the outlet won Best Use of Video and was highly commended for Editorial Team of the Year: Consumer.

It comes after PinkNews won Publisher of the Year and App of the Year at The Drum Awards for Online Media 2023 on Wednesday (14 June).

Earlier this year, PinkNews also won Best Snapchat Shows Producer and Best Snapchat show for Closet Critic at the 2023 Digiday Video and TV Awards.

The 2023 AOP Digital Publishing Awards took place at Old Billingsgate in London and saw BBC Good Food, IGN, Google and Immediate Media nominated alongside PinkNews.

With more than 100 million unique users per month across its website, app and social media platforms, PinkNews is the world’s foremost LGBTQ+ publisher.