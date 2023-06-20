This is everywhere you can buy JVN Hair by Jonathan Van Ness so that you can slay every day.

The haircare brand from the Queer Eye star is hugely popular as fans aim to get the same luscious locks as the TV personality.

It’s described as an “inclusive, gender-neutral and clean beauty line” that is revolutionising the haircare industry.

The brand uses a range of cutting-edge formulas that are kind to both hair and the planet, plus it celebrates all people and hair types.

The line first launched in the US and has since expanded to Canada, Australia and the UK where it’s available from a number of stores.

You can find out where to buy JVN Hair in the UK and beyond below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Where can I shop JVN Hair in the UK?

If you’re in the UK and want to shop products from JVN Hair, then there’s a number of places you can.

This includes Space NK and Sephora, where products are available both in-store and online. Since its launch its become one of Space NK’s best-selling brands.

Plus the brand has recently launched a UK specific website at jvnhair.co.uk.

The television personality-turned-mogul recently appeared at Space NK in Westfield, London to host the You Belong Hair Pride event, which saw them meet fans and promote JVN Hair products.

What about the rest of the world?

JVN Hair is available in a number of countries, as it launched in the US its original home is jvnhair.com. But shoppers can also get the range from Sephora.

It’s since launched in Canada and Australia, also at Sephora, where you can shop the products both in-store and online at sephora.com and sephora.com.au.

What products can I buy?

JVN Hair is home to a number of popular products, this includes the Embody range which features volumizing foam, shampoo and conditioner.

There’s also the Complete range, which features styling milk, conditioning mist, recovery serum, air dry cream, pre-wash scalp oil and nourishing shine drops.

Other ranges include Nurture – with hydrating shampoo and deep moisture mask – and Undamage with strengthening shampoo and conditioner.

Are there any JVN Hair discounts?

If you sign up to JVN Hair’s official website you’ll receive 15 percent off your first purchase. Just simply sign up using your email address and the code will drop into your inbox.

Plus you can check individual websites of Sephora and Space NK for sign up discounts and other deals that might be available site-wide.

To shop JVN Hair head to sephora.com, spacenk.com/uk and jvnhair.com.