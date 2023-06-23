This skincare’s hero ingredient duo is helping psoriasis sufferers

Skincare brand Cannabotech uses two key ingredients that’s helping those who suffer with psoriasis.

Their Nurture Lotion has been designed with sensitive skin in mind, with its gentle formula suitable for the most delicate skin types.

They say: “Wave goodbye to redness and irritation as you indulge in the calming benefits of our lotion.”

It’s now available to shop at cannabotech.com and you can find out more about its ‘hero’ ingredients below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The lotion achieves smoother and suppler skin that is visibly calmer and less red.

In a study more than 90 percent of users reported an “improvement in my own overall skin appearance” after one month use.

If you suffer with psoriasis and want to change up your skincare routine then you can find out more below.

What are the hero ingredients?

Cannabotech use two hero ingredients in their Nurture Lotion, that “saves the day” for vulnerable and sensitive skin including psoriasis

The first is a Premium CBD oil, which is known to interact with the endocannabinoid system for homeostasis in the body.

The second is is potent, functional musrooms – reishi, shiitake and chaga – which work to restore elasticity to the skin and reduce irritation and redness.

The impact of the product on skin after one month of use. (Cannabotech)

How do they help with psoriasis?

CBD (Cannabidiol) is a naturally-occurring substance found in the cannabis plant that belongs to the family of cannabinoids – and is known for its calming properties.

Cannabotech say: “Studies have suggested that CBD oil may benefit psoriasis sufferers due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

“In studies, researchers found that CBD oil led to significant improvement in skin symptoms and appearance.”

Meanwhile the chaga mushroom is regarded as the most potent tonic of all the mushrooms. It has the powerful antioxidant betulin, which guards against inflammation while combating free radicals.

The shiitake mushroom has high levels of vitamin D, which is said to help manage psoriasis. They’re also rich in antioxidants like Kojic acid, which is said to help recover skin from acne scarring.

Where to buy

All of their products are available to shop at cannabotech.com.

You can currently get 25 percent off the Nurture CBD & Functional Mushroom Lotion.

To get the discount use the code ‘HEALTHYSKIN’ during checkout, it’s also valid on other skin problem products on the website.