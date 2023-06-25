Fans left fuming after Lana Del Ray’s Glastonbury set dramatically cut short

Award-winning singer-songwriter and ‘mother’ Lana Del Ray’s set at Glastonbury 2023 ended in a chaotic manner after she was 30 minutes late to the stage.

Glastonbury, Britain’s best-known five-day music festival, is held in Pilton, Somerset, and this year, runs from Wednesday 21 June to Monday 26 June. The 2023 headliners include Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys, the latter dividing opinion with what some dubbed a lacklustre set.

On Saturday (24 June), Del Ray was set to play the Other Stage, but arrived at least half an hour late to her 10:30 slot and had the power cut at midnight, before she’d played arguably her biggest and best-known hit, “Video Games”.

In a white two-piece with a corset-style top underneath a black, belted trench coat, the influential hitmaker performed “A&W” from her latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, “Young and Beautiful”, “Bartender” and “Pretty When You Cry”.

Lana Del Rey performs on the Other Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 in Somerset. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She told the crowd: “I’m so f**king annoyed that we have to rush this set. If they cut power they cut power. Let’s keep this set as it’s supposed to go.”

Del Ray also delivered “Ultraviolence” from her 2014 album of the same name and included the controversial line “he hit me and it felt like a kiss”, despite rumours that she planned to cut it from live performances.

Fans were confused by the delay to Del Ray’s set, apparently due to an issue with her hair taking “so long to do”. One mused: “Is this contrived or is she just rude?”

10.34pm and Lana Del Ray’s still not on stage. I just know she’s lost her vape again #Glastonbury — Holly (@hollyshortall) June 24, 2023

Me waiting for Lana Del Ray to come on pic.twitter.com/7MYUOMdeUP — Mo Choudhury (@mochoudhury) June 24, 2023

I’m so confused by the Lana Del Ray set at #Glastonbury. 40 mins late, get your hair & makeup done on stage, cheeky vape… Is this contrived or is she just rude?

Yes she’s got a great voice but doesn’t mean you get to act like a dick! #AmIMissingThePoint? — Sarah Morgan (@SarahMorganUK) June 24, 2023

Presumably the whole "oh no, Lana Del Ray was cut off" issue could have been prevented by her, I don't know, turning up on time in the first place? — Rae (@RaeOfTheBooks) June 25, 2023

Others, however, pointed out that Del Ray is an “artist not a courier”.

Next time @glastonbury try to pretend they’re some kind of people’s festival against the establishment remember that they’ll shut you down like an angry neighbour if you try to play past midnight.



Fair enough, Lana Del Ray was late but she’s an artist not a courier, chill out. — Jonny Keeley (@itsjonnykeeley) June 24, 2023

The Independent reported that Del Ray was “clearly annoyed and upset” at the loss of power with 30 minutes-worth of songs still to perform, going on to lead the crowd in acapella versions of “Video Games” and “Summertime Sadness”.

Lana del ray just got kicked off the stage at Glastonbury, so now sings ‘Summertime Sadness’ with the crowd pic.twitter.com/BI8FiW86cD — George (@YouGhostTrack) June 24, 2023

Glastonbury festival 2023 has been beset with controversy, with co-organiser Emily Eavis apologising for this year’s all-male headline acts, and Del Ray herself taking aim at the decision to put her on the Other Stage, calling the headliners “pale, male and stale”.

The queen herself, Lizzo, reportedly drew a larger crowd earlier on Saturday for her widely-acclaimed set than headliners Guns N’ Roses.

Elsewhere, Japanese-British artist Rina Sawayama took aim at the 1975’s Matty Healy, who is on the same label as Sawayama, over a recent interview where Healy mocked Ice Spice.

The 1975 frontman appeared to ridicule Hawaiian, Inuit and Chinese accents, made derogatory comments about women and encouraged the hosts of the The Adam Friedland Show podcast to do impressions of Japanese people working in concentration camps, before joining in himself.

Glastonbury runs from 21-26 June 2023.