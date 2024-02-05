Lana Del Rey lost out to Billie Eilish at the 2024 Grammys: just four short years after she last lost to Eilish, in 2020.

Del Rey’s Normal F**king Rockwell was nominated for best album at the Grammy Awards 2020, but lost out to Billie Eilish’s debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Fans were quick to proclaim “the great robbery of the year” back in 2020, pointing to the fact that Del Rey’s influence can be heard in Eilish’s music.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer was up for five awards at the 2024 Grammys, bringing her total career nominations to 11. Del Rey has, to date, never won a Grammy Award.

One of the nominations was for Song Of The Year. Lana Del Rey was nominated for her song, “A&W,” and was up against Billie Eilish, who was nominated for her Barbie hit “What Was I Made For.” Eilish won.

In fact, despite being nominated for five awards in 2024, Lana Del Rey didn’t win any: leaving her Grammy total still sitting at zero. Her lack of awards calls to mind Leonardo DiCaprio, who ended up becoming a meme after failing to win an Oscar for a large portion of his career.

In 2016, DiCaprio finally won his first Academy Award, gaining the ‘Best Actor’ trophy for his lead role as Hugh Glass in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant.

As in 2020, Lana Del Rey’s fans took to Twitter (now X) to complain about Billie Eilish’s win. One tweeted: “We would have no Billie Eilish, no Lorde, none of the new alt girls, with no Lana del rey. This is a fact, I need us all to make peace with it.”

Another said: “If I had two nickels for every time Lana del Rey lost against Billie Eilish, I’d have two nickels – which isn’t a lot, but weird that it’s happened twice.”

Lana Del Rey applauding for Billie Eilish ❤️ pic.twitter.com/51hqcbRDjP — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) February 5, 2024

However, her fans took some comfort from the tribute that Taylor Swift paid to their much-loved icon, with Swift taking the time to single Del Rey out for praise in her Album of the Year acceptance speech:

“Lana Del Rey, who is hiding, but I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done. I think she is a legacy artist, a legend and in her prime right now. I am so lucky to know you and… pic.twitter.com/oeqDkOKrRa — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSluh) February 5, 2024

Don’t worry, Lana: like Leo DiCaprio, you’ll win big one day – and it’ll be all the sweeter for the wait (probably).

