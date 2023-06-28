Pop megastar, queer ally and all-round bundle of joy Lizzo has shared her emotional reaction to the moment she heard her queen Beyoncé shout-out her name during the Renaissance tour.

“Everybody’s Gay” singer Lizzo has never been shy about her absolute infatuation with her queen Beyoncé.

During the Grammy Awards in February, as Lizzo accepted the Record of the Year accolade for her hit single “About Damn Time”, the 35-year-old singer made a point of letting the “Cuff It” star know just how seismic a star she is.

Beyoncé and Lizzo at the Grammy Awards. (Getty/ Kevin Mazur)

“You clearly are the artist of our lives,” Lizzo shouted at Beyoncé from the stage, after the latter was snubbed in the three of the ‘Big Four’ categories she was nominated in, controversially losing out on the “Album of the Year” award to Harry Styles.

In another hilarious clip from the Grammys, Lizzo can be seen turning around at breakneck speed after host Trevor Noah announced that Beyoncé had arrived.

The love is clearly mutual though, as Queen B included Lizzo in the Madonna-featured remix of her 2022 monster hit “Break My Soul”, aptly titled “The Queens Remix”.

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith,” Beyoncé sings on the remix, released last August. “Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row“.

Bey’s taken the track on the road too, performing it during her seismic and extremely queer Renaissance world tour – and now Lizzo has finally been in the audience to hear her name being dropped live.

In a video shared on Lizzo’s Instagram, the “Juice” singer watched on during Beyoncé’s performance in Warsaw, Poland yesterday (27 June), as she performed the “The Queens Remix”.

After singing Lizzo’s name during the track, Beyoncé gave a second shout-out by hollering Lizzo’s name into the crowd.

The person filming Lizzo screams as the star turns round and shakes her head while in tears, clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

Captioning the video, Lizzo, who performed at Glastonbury over the weekend (24 June), shared the heartfelt reason why she was so overcome by hearing her queen yell her name.

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to “Happy Face” by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies,” she wrote, before referencing a clip of Beyoncé excitedly meeting her idol at the 2008 Grammy Awards: “I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time.

“I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honour. Thank You Beyoncé.”

Fans have flooded the singer’s Instagram page with comments reminding her that for so many people, Lizzo has become the artist that Beyoncé was to her. Through tough times, Lizzo has lifted up her fans with fierce queer allyship and joyful body positivity.

“This is a full circle moment,” wrote one person. “One inspiring artist getting her life together by watching another inspiring artist!!! Come on positive vibes!!”

“I am tearing up. What an honour to then become someone folks look up to everyday,” another social media user shared.

“You are doing so many beautiful, powerful things in the world. What an incredible moment,” wrote Full House actress Jodie Sweetin, while Queer Eye icon Jonathan Van Ness simply reacted with several watery-eyed emojis.

You can tell Lizzo has been waiting to see Beyoncé perform Church Girl live 😭🙏🏾#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/z18iHBr3pi — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) June 27, 2023

In other clips captured by fans at the Renaissance tour in Poland last night, Lizzo can be seen raising her glass, whipping her hair and basically losing her mind as Beyoncé sings Renaissance fan favourite track “Church Girl”.