It’s been a long time coming, but Red, White & Royal Blue is nearly here – and the first official clip has sent the fandom into a meltdown.

Lovers of Casey McQuiston’s award-winning queer novel have been waiting nearly four years for the film adaptation, which was announced shortly after the book hit the shelves.

Now, with little more than a month to go until the film hits Amazon Prime Video, fan reaction to the first, very brief, trailer looks like making it a huge hit.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez, as the son of the first female president of the US, Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman).

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex (L) and Nicholas Galitzine as Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue. (Jonathan Prime)

During a visit to the UK for a royal wedding, Alex clashes with his arch nemesis and brother of the groom, Prince Henry (played by Cinderella star, Nicholas Galitzine).

Their altercation turns physical and whips the media into a frenzy, potentially thwarting Alex’s mother’s hopes of being re-elected.

Alex and Henry are forced to put on happy faces and pretend to be pals. Behind the scenes, that faux friendship slowly grows into something very real.

A touching moment for Alex and Prince Henry. (Prime Video)

We’ve already seen stills from the famous wedding conflict, which ends with the pair covered head-to-toe in cake and frosting, while other images show then hand-in-hand as their romance blossoms.

Henry (L) and Alex’s dislike for each other takes the cake. (Jonathan Prime)

Despite only coming in at 24 seconds long, the trailer has had a pretty hefty impact on social media already.

The snippet sees Alex and Henry sitting at opposite ends of a sofa following their disastrous, cake-pulverising trip to the royal wedding, as a reporter asks them to “scooch in a little closer together”.

Reluctantly, and to the sound of Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want”, the pair shuffle towards each other, and plaster fake smiles across their faces.

Dedicated fans of the book – and those who are simply suckers for an adorable queer romance – have many thoughts on the short teaser.

“They are so Henry and Alex,” one fan said of Perez and Galitzine. “From the outfits to the posture, to even the fake smiles and looks. Holy sh*t, how did the casting team pull this off?”

Others are fascinated by the soundtrack choice, with one fan declaring: “Lil Nas X is a major win for me,” while a second exclaimed: “Not Lil Nas X, the gays keep winning.”

“They are actually very cute,” wrote another tweeter. “I am not the biggest fan of the book but I am all for supporting queer media, especially queer romcoms, so let’s go.”

I hate that I'm excited by this. Or happy to see it's rate R 🙈 https://t.co/dhCDhmE4Ek — Aviendha's Ji-had Era (@blaugranaana) July 3, 2023

i kept saying i was okay with this being a mess…… but that was a lie i actually need this movie to rescue my soul and i’m not even kidding https://t.co/SdobjU1DTR — mallie ❥ (toasty version) (@lukeinlavender) July 3, 2023

LIL NAS X ON THE RWRB MOVIE?????? https://t.co/2iUwtKOeak — ash 🦕 8 days (@h0mophobia) July 3, 2023

Ohhh The tension, the lil nas x song, the actors! Yes! https://t.co/3sOayQ2RZJ — igor • ιγκόρ (@IgoorBell) July 4, 2023

Some fans appear a little concerned about whether the pair will have any chemistry in the full film, considering the teaser only shows how much they dislike each other.

However, both stars have revealed just how much chemistry there is between their characters, and revealed what it was like to film the R-rated sex scenes.

“There’s so much choreography to sexual scenes,” Perez said. “Our guards were down during the rehearsals. But as soon as someone would yell ‘cut’ one of us would say something stupid, like, ‘Get off me’.”

Galitzine added: “It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend and we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

Red, White & Royal Blue drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 11 August.