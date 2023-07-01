Heartstopper season two teaser trailer released and fans are living for it

Heartstopper has officially released the teaser trailer for its second series and fans are – rightfully so – absolutely living for the continuation to Nick and Charlie’s love story.

On Saturday (1 July) the cast of the beloved Netflix hit took part in Pride in London on their very own float, spreading queer joy and hitting back at bigots protesting the event.

The young cast then made an appearance on stage in Trafalgar Square, to the elated cheers of the crowd, where Yasmin Finney – who plays Elle – told the crowd they would be the very first people to see the global premiere of the new trailer.

“We are happy that Heartstopper is giving people the confidence to be themselves and own who they are,” the trailblazing actress said to the crowd.

“On this special day we want you to embrace and empower those around you,” the star continued, “and we couldn’t be in front of our community today without doing something special.”

Pride-goers were then treated to trailer at just after 3pm, with Netflix then publishing it on Twitter for everyone else to enjoy.

Can we interest you in a…HEARTSTOPPER S2 TEASER?? 🍂 pic.twitter.com/BRsMCHK1Yr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 1, 2023

The teaser begins with Nick and Charlie locking eyes, their hands gently touching and sparks flying.

The trailer then gives us blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shots of the loved up pair in Paris, kissing in bed and at a party.

“Everything is going to be perfect,” Joe Locke’s Charlie says in a voiceover.

“Yeah,” Kit Conner’s Nick breathlessly agrees.

The official synopsis for Heartstopper season two reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Upon the release of the trailer, fans immediately and – rightfully so – lost their minds.

“I’m sobbing,” one fan wrote on Twitter in all caps.

“They are perfect,” another wrote of the pair.

Reaction was so passionate from fans to the video that Twitter was forced to limit replies under the tweet, due to the volume of traffic it was receiving.

The second series of Heartstopper will be available to stream on Netflix from 3 August.