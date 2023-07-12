Suzy Eddie Izzard has announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The comedian will take The Remix Tour Live to venues across the country in late 2023.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the tour from Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin in Glasgow on 8 November at the Theatre Royal, where she will perform across four nights.

It’ll then head to venues in Cardiff, Birmingham, Oxford, Sheffield, Salford and Brighton, with a mini residency in Lodon.

Izzard will headline six nights at the Richmond Theatre as part of The Remix Tour.

The comedian said: “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.”

The show will cover her career from Live At The Ambassadors in 1993 all the way to Wunderbar in 2019.

She will revisit routines including Darth Vader and Mr Steven in the Death Star canteen, the monkey in the tree from French lessons and the Pear that never seem to ripen.

The news follows up the finale of her solo version of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which ran in the West End since mid-May.

You can find out ticket details and tour date info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 13 July via Ticketmaster.

While an exclusive presale is currently taking place also through Ticketmaster. To access this simply log in or sign up to Ticketmaster. Then choose your preferred venue and date and select your tickets.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.