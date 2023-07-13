This viral eyebrow serum has finally launched in the UK and Europe
A new ‘breakthrough’ eyebrow product has finally launched in the UK and Europe at Sephora.
The Grande Brow from beauty brand Grande Cosmetics is a two-in-one product that’s taken over TikTok.
The award-winning product is a tinted brow gel and brow enhancing serum that ‘replaces the need for additional brow products’.
The eyebrow serum is now available to shop this side of the Atlantic for the first time exclusively via Sephora UK and Sephora EU.
The brand says the multi-purpose brow gel is “perfect to add into your everyday makeup routine”.
It fills, shapes and defines brow hairs for a smudge-proof 12 hour wear and gives you “fuller-looking brows in as little as 6-8 weeks with full improvement in 4 months”.
One TikTok user, @lizswezey said “TikTok made me buy it”, and posted their results on the social media platform.
They said: “Honestly I’ve seen such a change in the 3 months I’ve been using it..”
@lizswezey Tiktok made me buy it: Grande Brow. Honestly I’ve seen such a change in the 3 months I’ve been using it. #grandebrow #eyebrows ♬ Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy
Another TikTok user @arminarshe said they tried out Grande Brow after another product from the brand, Grande Lash-MD being their “ride or die for years”.
@arminarshe finally trying out GrandeBROW after GrandeLASH-MD has been my ride or die for years🤍✨and it’s on sale rn at @ultabeauty #GrandePartner @grandecosmetics ♬ original sound – armin 👼
One clip – which has clocked up 700,000 views – by @gabriellaraeg says the product “does wonders” when applied at night.
@gabriellaraeg Brow transformation in 2 months #eyebrow #eyebrowlift #fyp #browgrowth #browserum ♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
It’s available in three shades, light, medium and dark with 100 percent of users seeing thicker looking brows.
The Grande Brow is now available to shop from Sephora UK and Sephora EU and is priced at £36.
