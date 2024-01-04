Dylan Mulvaney uses this Urban Decay product for her ‘next level’ makeup looks

Dylan Mulvaney is a fan of this Urban Decay product that takes her makeup look “to the next level”.

The TikTok star recently celebrated her birthday and has shared her incredible look for the occasion with fans.

In the short clip, she says: “Turning my day around with the help of Urban Decay”.

To complete her look she used the hugely popular All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray from Urban Decay.

The star starts the video make-up free, repping her natural blonde hair before transforming into her birthday look.

Her look includes long red hair – Ariel could never – with a red lip, glittery eye make up and a heart design on her cheek.

She completes the look with Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Setting Spray, which she says took her makeup “to the next level and kept me smiling”.

Fans have been loving her birthday look, with particular praise for her red hair.

One commented: “Oh snap. I thought blond was your color, but I think red is making a run for your money!!”

Another wrote: “OK red hair is definitely you!!! best so far.”

Others said, “Wow you’re slaying that red” and “AHHHH U LOOK SO GORGEOUS WITH RED HAIRRR”.

Somebody else agreed with Dylan about the Urban Decay product, saying: “That’s stuff is the best.”

While others are hoping for daily makeup tutorials from the TikTok star.

You can shop the All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray used by Dylan Mulvaney at urbandecay.com.

Dylan Mulvaney celebrates new passport

The star has kicked off her 2024 with a brand new passport to match her gender identity.

Mulvaney showed off her new passport to Instagram, complete with a stunning new picture and a gender marker that reads “F” for female.

It was accompanied by a snippet of an essay that she had written for Porter Magazine about her previous discomfort in airports.

Looking forward to the year ahead, she writes: “There’s no way I’ll have the time or energy to complete all the goals I have in this lifetime if I’m wasting it trying to please the critics and the keyboard warriors and the TSA security agent.”

“I just got my gender marker and photo changed on my passport, so now the airport should be a little less daunting in 2024,” her essay concludes.

“I hope everything will be less daunting. I hope that love pours over the hate and, most importantly, that the majority of the love comes from within. Because, really, the only person I need to please is myself.”

