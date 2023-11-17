Grande Cosmetics launch deal on popular set for Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale

Grande Cosmetics is launching an unmissable Black Friday deal on one of its popular beauty sets.

The beauty brand’s Five Star Favourites Set features lash, brow and lip worth £110 for £71.

But for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers can get an extra 30 percent off the set from 24 November.

The deal will be available from the Lookfantastic website, which is home to a number of Grande Cosmetics products.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s part of the wider Lookfantastic Black Friday sale which features up to 50 percent off selected brands and products.

This includes Grande Cosmteics, which was founded in 2008 by Alicia Grande, and has truly boomed after blowing up on TikTok.

Thanks to its best-selling lash enhancing serum, Grande Cosmetics has a devoted following of beauty lovers seeking to grow and extend their lashes, fast.

The set available in the Black Friday sale features the viral lash-enhancing serum, which has given users “regrowth” and “thicker and stronger” lashes.

You can find out more about the Five Star Favourites Set below.

What’s in the set?

Grande Cosmetics’ popular Five Star Favourites Set features lip, brow and lash products.

The set features five key products, that are valued at £110 when bought separately. So for Black Friday and Cyber Monday you can get 30 percent off its £71 retail value on the Look Fantastic website.

Below you can find out more about each of the products in the Grande Cosmetics Five Star Favourites Set:

GrandeLASH – An award-winning lash enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker looking lashes in four to six weeks, with full improvement in three months. It’s a fan-favourite for helping to enhance short, thinning, brittle lashes.

Mini GrandeBROW – A revolutionary brow enhancing serum infused with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to promote the appearance of fuller, bolder looking brows in just six to eight weeks, with full improvement in four months. It’s described as perfect for sparse, thinning, over-plucked, or tail-less brows.

Mini Mascara – This exclusive mascara not only provides extreme volume and length, but is infused with a lash-loving blend of peptides, panthenols, and natural waxes. These key ingredients condition your lashes while you coat them to promote the appearance of healthier looking lashes over time. Its buildable, clump-free, water-resistant formula is easily removable to prevent lash breakage while keeping the lashes flexible and strong.

Mini GrandeLIPS – GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper is a high gloss, volumising lip plumper infused with a nourishing cocktail of Volulip™ and hyaluronic acid for instant and long-term hydrating benefits. This plumper instantly improves lip volume in 3-5 minutes and hydrates dry areas. It easily wipes clean and combines effortlessly with other lip products.

Travel Size GrandeBUFF – This two-in-one moisturising lip scrub is packed with Ecobeads: a natural, dissolving exfoliant to buff away dry skin, plus a blend of creamy butters to add a blanket of hydration. It’s gentle enough for daily use, and is also infused with Mango Butter, Shea Butter, and Argan Oil to help nourish and protect.

To shop the Grande Cosmetics Black Friday deal from 24 November and more head to lookfantastic.com.