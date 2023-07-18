Ariana Grande has been spotted wearing Wicked-inspired sunglasses.

The popstar who will appear in the upcoming film adaption as Glinda the Good Witch was truly in character in the green glasses.

The singer was snapped wearing them at Wimbledon on 16 July, seated in between her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield.

The shades – which have a green tinge to them and an octagon shape – seem to be a nod to Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo.

They’re designed by Tiffany and Co. and look like they’ve come straight from Emerald City to the star-studded Wimbledon court.

Fans can get their hands on the exact same pair from The Sunglasses Hut.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

She paired her sunglasses with an all-grey Ralph Lauren outfit including a pleated wool maxi skirt and short sleeved wool jumper.

She added some Bold Pearl Trip Hoop Earrings from the brand Merjuri, and got into the spirit of the game with a white Wimbledon cap.

She was spotted at Wimbledon with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ariana Grande is starring in Wicked

Fans of the musical and singer got their first glimpse of Grande and co-star Erivo in character earlier this year.

The film’s director, Jon Chu released two photos, saying: “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?”

The first shows Cynthia Erivo as our future Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, in her magnificent witchy green get up.

The second is of Ariana Grande in a stunning pink puffy dress as Glinda the Good Witch.

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/pKdTTmi6kD — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

As Chu wrote: “Green & Pink. It always starts with green and pink.” While Erivo commented: “It’s been wonderful making magic with you.”

The movie adaptation, which tells the beloved story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of our “villain” the Wicked Witch of the West, will also star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

It’s set to be released in two parts, with the first coming in November 2024, but filming was recently halted due to the actor’s strike.