Alan Cumming announces headline UK tour dates.

Alan Cumming has announced details of a headline UK tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The one man show entitled Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age will head to three venues in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 July via Ticketmaster.

The tour will head to London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 15 and 16 January before stopping off in Manchester and Glasgow.

The show will see him “cover all the bases: sex, death and bacchanalia”, featuring a set list as eclectic as the man himself.

The actor said: “I’m constantly told, even now in my sixth decade, that I am child-like or puckish, and yet at the same time I’m also called a silver fox and a daddy. I think we all get really mixed messages about ageing.

“We’re told to worship at the fountain of youth, to do everything we can to our bodies and our minds to stay young, yet then we bandy around pejoratives like “grow up” or “act your age” even that we’re “mutton dressed as lamb”.

“I feel I’m still at an age where I can dance till dawn but also be able to dole out some wisdom to my fellow revellers! Wisdom is just being able to recognize the repeating patterns that emerge as you get older, and maybe deciding to react to them differently. It’s just the same show with different costumes.”

More recently he was seen presenting the American edition of the hit reality TV series The Traitors.

And he’s best known for appearing in some iconic films and series including Sex and the City, Spice World and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

How to get tickets

For presale info check individual venue websites.

Alan Cumming tour dates