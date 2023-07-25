Red, White & Royal Blue fans go wild for new, super queer teaser: ‘What a time to be alive’
If you want to see Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine kissing, you’ve come to the right place, as a brand new Red, White & Royal Blue teaser has just landed.
There’s merely two weeks to go until the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s queer YA novel drops on Amazon Prime Video, and the teasers are getting all too much.
The story follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by The Kissing Booth star Zakhar Perez), the son of Ellen Claremont, first female president of the United States (played by Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman). He’s got big beef with Britain’s Prince Henry (Cinderella actor Galitzine), and after coming to blows at the wedding of Prince Henry’s brother Phillip, the pair send the £75,000 wedding cake tumbling.
The fan-favourite scene was teased back in June, with an image showing Zakhar Perez and Galitzine on the floor, covered head-to-toe in white icing.
After the confrontation, the handsome duo have to pretend to the world that they’re besties, in order to not cause an international relations catastrophe. The more time spent and texts sent between them, the more they seem to fall for each other – with Prince Henry eventually going in for a kiss.
Fans of the award-winning book, which has nearly 350,000 five-star reviews on GoodReads, got their first full-length trailer for the film earlier this month, and the feeling was unanimous: this is cheesy queer cinema’s time.
A second, half-minute trailer has now landed, promising more comedy, more chemistry, and a lot more kissing.
In the brief trailer, fans get a closer look at Star Trek actor Clifton Collins Jr. as Alex’s dad Oscar, Love Victor’s Rachel Hilson as Alex’s ex-girlfriend and best pal Nora, and The L Word’s Sarah Shahi as Ellen’s tetchy chief-of-staff Zahra Bankston.
There’s also a first look at The Walking Dead star and trans activist Aneesh Sheth as Amy, a trans member of the secret service who is dead set on ensuring Alex and Prince Henry are kept safe.
Plus, there’s another quick taste of Uma Thurman in potentially her campest role yet. When Alex plucks up the courage to reveal to his mother that he’s seeing someone, her hilarious knee jerk reaction is: “She’s not a Republican, is she?”
As the 30 second clip comes to an end, fans get another glimpse of the thing that’s tying the whole film together – Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz making out. There’s even a cheeky bum grab thrown in for good measure.
Immediately after the trailer dropped on social media, fans flocked to the comment section to voice their uncontainable glee as the release date approaches.
“I’m ready, but not ready, but ready, and then not ready again. You’re feeding us well today. We are piecing things together bit by bit,” one fan gushed.
“Unsure I’ll survive the actual duration of this movie if I’m still reduced to a mess every 30 seconds we get,” shared another.
A third declared: “My prediction is that the film will be better than the book.”
Eagle-eyed mega fans have noticed two things about the trailer, though. First, that it was captioned as “America, this is *my* first family,” when posted on social media, and it only features Alex Claremont-Diaz’s family. That means that a second trailer could soon drop introducing the characters on Prince Henry’s side.
Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, that June Claremont-Diaz – who is Alex’s sister in the book – is absent from the trailer, and so absent from the film. Considering she’s a pretty key part of the novel, there’s a little bit of upset among the Red, White & Royal Blue community.
That being said, anticipation is truly reaching its peak now, with gay rom com lovers tearing at the walls as they wait to see Alex and Prince Henry’s infamous sex scenes unfold.
Red, White & Royal Blue lands on Prime Video on 11 August.
