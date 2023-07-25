If you want to see Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine kissing, you’ve come to the right place, as a brand new Red, White & Royal Blue teaser has just landed.

There’s merely two weeks to go until the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s queer YA novel drops on Amazon Prime Video, and the teasers are getting all too much.

The story follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (played by The Kissing Booth star Zakhar Perez), the son of Ellen Claremont, first female president of the United States (played by Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman). He’s got big beef with Britain’s Prince Henry (Cinderella actor Galitzine), and after coming to blows at the wedding of Prince Henry’s brother Phillip, the pair send the £75,000 wedding cake tumbling.

The fan-favourite scene was teased back in June, with an image showing Zakhar Perez and Galitzine on the floor, covered head-to-toe in white icing.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry (L) and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz (R) covered in cake. (Jonathan Prime)

After the confrontation, the handsome duo have to pretend to the world that they’re besties, in order to not cause an international relations catastrophe. The more time spent and texts sent between them, the more they seem to fall for each other – with Prince Henry eventually going in for a kiss.

Fans of the award-winning book, which has nearly 350,000 five-star reviews on GoodReads, got their first full-length trailer for the film earlier this month, and the feeling was unanimous: this is cheesy queer cinema’s time.

they're not beating the rivals-to-lovers allegations. #RWRBMovie premieres august 11 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/u6l3YhZIXx — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) July 6, 2023

A second, half-minute trailer has now landed, promising more comedy, more chemistry, and a lot more kissing.

In the brief trailer, fans get a closer look at Star Trek actor Clifton Collins Jr. as Alex’s dad Oscar, Love Victor’s Rachel Hilson as Alex’s ex-girlfriend and best pal Nora, and The L Word’s Sarah Shahi as Ellen’s tetchy chief-of-staff Zahra Bankston.

There’s also a first look at The Walking Dead star and trans activist Aneesh Sheth as Amy, a trans member of the secret service who is dead set on ensuring Alex and Prince Henry are kept safe.

Plus, there’s another quick taste of Uma Thurman in potentially her campest role yet. When Alex plucks up the courage to reveal to his mother that he’s seeing someone, her hilarious knee jerk reaction is: “She’s not a Republican, is she?”

america, this is *my* first family. #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/W1SWcy0YGb — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) July 24, 2023

As the 30 second clip comes to an end, fans get another glimpse of the thing that’s tying the whole film together – Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz making out. There’s even a cheeky bum grab thrown in for good measure.

Immediately after the trailer dropped on social media, fans flocked to the comment section to voice their uncontainable glee as the release date approaches.

“I’m ready, but not ready, but ready, and then not ready again. You’re feeding us well today. We are piecing things together bit by bit,” one fan gushed.

“Unsure I’ll survive the actual duration of this movie if I’m still reduced to a mess every 30 seconds we get,” shared another.

A third declared: “My prediction is that the film will be better than the book.”

"I will brexit your head from your body" is the best line in existence, oh I will be seated, can't wait for this movie😭 https://t.co/lew9mU74qF — 🏹Ryan🌼(TV)• IS SEEING TAYLOR•GOS2 in 3 days!!• (@makeupfakelove) July 24, 2023

This is my SuperBowl btw https://t.co/mLBhx5V4kG — alf (@vibebey) July 24, 2023

THEY ARE GONNA BE THE DEATH OF MEEEEEEEE #RWRBMovie https://t.co/mIxPASJl3l pic.twitter.com/5O2vFKALas — Andy is going to The 5sos Show 🇨🇴 (@Andyhatesithere) July 24, 2023

I was so worried they wouldn't cast a trans actress as Amy but IMDB tells me they did! https://t.co/tKuZH07FXU — Kelsey (@stuckyparty) July 24, 2023

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/423blsOs8j — eva (@lemonboyjosten) July 24, 2023

FIRSTPRINCE I AM SCREAMING #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/oHDI7Ly91w — robin 📨 rwrb era IM GOING TO THE ERAS TOUR (@rileyauras) July 24, 2023

Eagle-eyed mega fans have noticed two things about the trailer, though. First, that it was captioned as “America, this is *my* first family,” when posted on social media, and it only features Alex Claremont-Diaz’s family. That means that a second trailer could soon drop introducing the characters on Prince Henry’s side.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, that June Claremont-Diaz – who is Alex’s sister in the book – is absent from the trailer, and so absent from the film. Considering she’s a pretty key part of the novel, there’s a little bit of upset among the Red, White & Royal Blue community.

june not being in the movie should be a CRIME https://t.co/5vuT6XDYAz — claud 🍈 other sns in carrd (@milfeastsea) July 24, 2023

not they saying they just smashed june’s character in with nora’s… oh im sick https://t.co/Y83aX0CRb1 — hayden ♛ (@haydenxiv) July 24, 2023

WHERE IS JUNE !!!! https://t.co/064xJniGj3 — julia is seeing twice and taylor 🤩 (@kweunbins) July 25, 2023

That being said, anticipation is truly reaching its peak now, with gay rom com lovers tearing at the walls as they wait to see Alex and Prince Henry’s infamous sex scenes unfold.

Red, White & Royal Blue lands on Prime Video on 11 August.