Marc Jacobs Tote Bag: the best deals on the viral bag

The Marc Jacobs Tote Bag is the viral product that everyone’s snapping up – and we’ve found the cheapest place to buy it.

The bag – which features ‘The Tote Bag’ branding alongside the Marc Jacobs logo – is hard to miss.

It’s taken over the likes of TikTok as well as the high street over the past year.

We’ve found some of the best Marc Jacobs Tote Bag deals comparing prices at the likes of Revolve, Farfetch and Selfridges.

The bag has been growing in popularity this year, with clips on TikTok featuring the tote gaining millions of views.

From “packing my tote bag with me” to “what’s in my tote bag”, there’s thousands of videos about the viral bag.

The bag itself has a pretty high price mark, with large, medium and small versions available in the classic black tote.

The cheapest place to bag the tote at the moment is from Revolve.

You can currently get the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag for £166 (mini), £184 (medium) or £213 (large) on the website.

And if you sign up to Revolve’s mailing list you’ll receive 10 percent off your first purchase in your email inbox.

While online retailer Farfetch currently has the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag for £171 (mini), £200 (medium) or £245 (large).

Plus if you sign up to the Farfetch mailing list you can get yourself 10 percent off your first purchase.

This is compared to the higher price mark of £195 (mini), £225 (medium) and £250 (large) on the likes of Selfridges and MyBag.com.

As well as the original black tote, you can also get a number of different designs featuring the same logo.

This includes a leather version in pink, black, brown, grey, blue and off-white.

Plus you can also get the classic canvas tote in a sand colour, with mini, medium and large available.