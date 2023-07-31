Vans is the latest brand to release a Barbie collection.

The collaboration is one of many, following Crocs, NYX Cosmetics and more who’ve partnered with Mattel’s pop culture icon.

The shoe and apparel range is now available to shop exclusively at vans.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The Barbie x Vans collab features a selection of hot pink sneakers, slides, and apparel suitable for the new Barbie-core trend.

There’s four shoes to choose from, including the Authentic Stackform, Vans’ platform, low-top sneaker in hot pink and white, with Barbie-branded laces.

There’s the Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform, which is Vans’ platform, high-top skater sneaker, available in Barbie pink and white.

The Style 93 DX, which is Vans’ sporty Mary Jane sneaker, is available in white with fuchsia accents -including a bow.

Finally, there’s the Slide-On VR3CUSH shoe, which is a slide available in trippy pink, green, and blue for a psychedelic take on Barbie.

The shoes in the range include slides and platform sneakers. (Vans)

The range also features Barbie-inspired apparel, including a scoop-neck crop top in fuchsia with lettuce hem.

There’s a flow-fitted crop top in multi-coloured swirls, blush pink overalls and an oversized crew neck sweatshirt in fuchsia.

Finishing up the range is a long-sleeve tee inspired by vintage car racing graphics and a mini backpack that matches the slides.

To shop the entire Barbie x Vans collection head to vans.com.

You can get the Barbie birkenstocks

Fans of the film can get the pink Birkenstocks worn by Margot Robbie in the final scene of Barbie.

The Birkenstock is a recurring shoe throughout the film and one of it’s many LGBTQ+ references.

One fan tweeted: “Birkenstock Barbie, certified Lesbian”, alongside a picture of Robbie in character wearing a pink pair at the end of the film.

The pair worn by Robbie are the Arizona Suede Leather in light rose. They feature the classic double strap design, complete with pink metal buckles and a soft pink sole.

We see them on the character as she adjusts to life in the real world as a human and heads to a gynecologist appointment.

To buy the exact same pair head to birkenstock.com.