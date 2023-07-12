Barbie fever is officially taking over and the latest collaboration to be released is with Crocs.

The footwear brand has teamed up with the Barbie movie to release limited edition clogs inspired by the pop culture icon.

They’re now available to shop on the official Crocs website and Famous Footwear in the US, the UK release date is yet to be announced.

The new Crocs collection features their unique footwear re-branded to suit Barbie and friends as well as accessories.

There’s four styles to choose from, including the Barbie Classic Clog in pink, of course, alongside her iconography on the soles of the clogs.

The Barbie Crush Clog comes with a platform and is in black and pink, while the Barbie The Movie Mega Crush Clog is embellished with the ‘B’ logo.

Finishing up the shoe offering is the Barbie Cozzzy Sandal, which have fluffy in-soles.

There’s also accessories, with the Barbie logo, car and jacket Jibbitz that you can mix-and-match on your pair Crocs.

The Crocs x Barbie collaboration features four different styles.

Fans of Barbie and the brand are loving the collaboration, with one writing on Instragam: “it’s not a want, it’s not a need, it’s a NECESSITY.”

Somebody else said: “First time I’d buy crocs.”

While another fan joked about the Oppenheimer rivalry, commenting: “when are the oppenheimer crocs dropping?”

Another wrote: “can’t keep up with all these barbie collections! I want every last one of them!”

The Crocs collection is just one of the many Barbie-themed ranges that have been released ahead of the film.

There’s been makeup collections from NYX Cosmetics, homeware from Ruggable ,pool floats from Funboy, travel cases from Beis and even toothbrushes from Moon Oral Beauty, to name a few.

The film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken is being released on 21 July.

To shop the Crocs x Barbie collaboration head to the official Crocs website and Famous Footwear, with the best availability on the latter.