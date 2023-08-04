Suzy Eddie Izzard announces bid to become Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion

Suzy Eddie Izzard has announced she is running to be the Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Announcing her candidacy on social media on Friday (4 August), the comedian, actor and activist said she was running in the constituency because it is a “city at the forefront of change” and wants to “help it to continue to make that change”.

The seat is currently held by the Green Party’s only MP, Caroline Lucas, who announced in June that she would be standing down at the next general election, which is scheduled to be held no later than 28 January 2025.

Izzard previously ran as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central last year but was unsuccessful when she was not selected in the members’ ballot.

“Running marathons, raising money for great causes and campaigning in more than 125 constituencies has taught me to turn struggles into success,” Izzard said in the campaign video. “I’m standing to be the Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion to support this brilliant city and its diverse and vibrant community.”

Izzard added that “reaching out and lifting people up” is at the “heart of [her] politics.

Brighton Pavilion! I am very excited to announce that I'm standing to be your next Labour MP. If you want me to be your champion for equality, sustainability and opportunity for all, vote for me! 🌹



Get in touch, get involved 👇https://t.co/aVjaLLga9L pic.twitter.com/IGPFP473QH — Eddie Izzard for Brighton Pavilion (@EddieIzzardLab) August 4, 2023

“I believe in making connections, not breaking connections,” the parliamentary hopeful said.

“I believe that everyone has the right to a fair chance in life, great school that inspires kids to explore, where no child sits hungry, fulfilling jobs that don’t just pay the bills but offer opportunity and pride, a well-funded National Health Service freely available whenever it’s needed, respectful and inclusive and social care centred in the communities where people belong, and climate justice that protects our beaches, our beautiful South Downs and – in fact – the whole world.”

In December 2022, Izzard lost out on in Sheffield Central to Abtisam Mohamed, who she said would make a fine MP.

“Despite my disappointment at today’s result, this has been a wonderful campaign and I am thrilled to have met and been supported by so many members,” Izzard said at the time.

The comedian, who is genderfluid and began using she/her pronouns in 2020, has been open about her journey with gender, but has also endured harsh criticism from anti-trans campaigners and bigots along the way.

Izzard announced that she had adopted the name Suzy in March this year, revealing she’d wanted to go by the name since the age of 10.