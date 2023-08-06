Suzy Eddie Izzard makes appearance at rainy Brighton Pride after announcing Labour bid

Suzy Eddie Izzard marched at Brighton Pride on Saturday after announcing that she will be running to represent Brighton Pavilion as a Labour MP.

Marking 50 years since the first Pride march in Brighton & Hove, the wet and windy weather didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of people who attended the joyful event on Saturday (5 August).

Despite the rain and yellow weather warnings from the Met Office, more than 30,000 people were slated to attend and the city was flooded with colour, as floats and dance routines filled the streets.

Those marching included Izzard, who declared on Friday (4 August) that she is running to become the Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Great to be with @labourlgbtq @PrideBrighton and to see everyone there despite the early wind and rain! pic.twitter.com/3tWx0GpCA6 — Eddie Izzard for Brighton Pavilion (@EddieIzzardLab) August 5, 2023

The comedian, actor and activist marched with members of LGBT+ Labour and came dressed in the campaign group’s red t-shirt. She was seen chatting to police officers and other visitors during the event, according to Sussex World.

Izzard previously ran as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central last year but was unsuccessful when she was not selected in the members’ ballot.

In announcing her candidacy for Labour MP in Brighton Pavilion, Izzard said she was running in the constituency because it is a “city at the forefront of change” and wants to “help it to continue to make that change”.

People participate in the Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade on 5 August 2023 in Brighton. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The parade faced challenges, and not only with the wind and rain from Storm Antoni. Transport was also an issue, with Govia Thameslink (GTR) cancelling all trains to and from Brighton on Saturday.

Ahead of the event, Paul Kemp, the managing director of Brighton Pride, encouraged people to wear “ponchos” and joked that “it might be a little bit Glastonbury”.

“That wouldn’t stop us from having a great celebration and a great Pride in our city,” Kemp said.

The weekend’s Pride celebrations are expected to boost the local economy by more than £20 million, the BBC reported.

Izzard was also in attendance at Brighton Trans Pride on 15 July, which saw the biggest ever turnout for the annual event – and an equal estimated turnout to Brighton & Hove’s broader LGBTQ+ Pride march in 2023.