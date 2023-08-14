Jason Mraz has said that he’s now accepting of his queer identity and will no longer be “broadcasting as hetero”.

The “I’m Yours” singer previously came out as bisexual in 2018.

In a new interview with Advocate, the pop star said: “I will admit that I probably spent the first close to 20 years of my career just broadcasting as hetero.”

Mraz blamed growing up around homophobia for not embracing his queerness.

“You know, saying ‘girl’ in my songs, and a lot of that is growing up on a conservative street,” he said. “And growing up around homophobia and feeling like I needed to protect some secret.”

Jason Mraz performs at NeueHouse Hollywood in May 2023. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The singer has been open about his sexuality in the past.

Talking in 2005 about a close relationship with a male friend, he said: “I had a gay friend I was hanging out with just about every day. We were basically best friends. It took me about three months before I realized, ‘Oh my god, we’re dating.’

“Right before I moved to California he gave me a pretty strong-willed kiss goodbye, which I have never experienced before. Unfortunately, he had a little bit more facial hair than I liked.”

He added: “I have a bisexually open mind, but I have never been in a sexual relationship with a man. If the right one came along, then sure.”

In 2018, Mraz appeared to come out as bisexual when he wrote the lyrics “I am bi your side/All ways” but he later clarified that he was “two-spirited” and was at the time married to a woman.

He explained: “I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me.

“She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

Mraz previously announced that he was bisexual. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty)

Mraz later confirmed that he was bisexual to the New York Post. When asked if he was bisexual, he answered: “Well, yeah. And I didn’t anticipate it. It kind of caught me by surprise, but I strive to continue to learn and grow and evolve and know myself.”

Mraz also nearly called a previous album L-G-Me-T in reference to his sexuality, sharing: “Honestly, most of my life, I assumed that everyone must be B until they land their identity, but for me, I do feel comfortable in my B. In fact, one of my working titles for this new album which is called Know, was L-G-Me-T, where I put me as the letter B.”

In 2021, Mraz also posted a TikTok video in which he said: “I don’t have a boyfriend and I don’t want one. And if I wanted one, I can have four or five of them if I wanted.”

Mraz has been married twice – both times to women – and divorced his second wife Christina Carano, earlier this year.