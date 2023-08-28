Donald Trump’s trial date over charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been set for 4 March 2024.

The former US president and 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner is facing a 41-count indictment following his arrest in Georgia, including conspiracy to defraud the US and racketeering charges.

Trump surrendered to Georgia police on 24 August over the conspiracy indictment and was sent to Fulton County Jail, where he was later released on a $200,000 (£158,801) bond – the highest of any of his 18 co-defendants.

The current court hearing date means that Trump’s trial could start almost eight months to the day before the 2024 US presidential election. The date is also one day before ‘Super Tuesday’ – the day that a large number of US states see Republican and Democrat voters go to the polls to decide on their preferred presidential candidate.

Donald Trump’s trial hearing is set for March next year. (Getty)

US district judge Tanya Chutkan denied a request to postpone the trial to April 2026, arguing that the public interest demands the trial to be resolved quickly.

“The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter,” Chutkan said.

The 45th president, who served one term, has been charged across a number of states for attempting to subvert the result of the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

As well as the indictment in Georgia, Trump is also facing separate charges of manipulating business records in Manhattan over payments intended to conceal an affair with Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s arrest mugshot has been making waves across the internet, with users mocking him for his strange, pursed-lipped appearance and attempts at a stern-looking face.

Following his release, Trump posted to X – formerly known as Twitter – for the first time since 2021, sharing merchandise and a donation page dedicated to his mugshot.

Donald Trump is leading Florida governor and Republican presidential rival Ron DeSantis in the polls. (Getty)

He also accused opponents of “election interference” while speaking to the press outside of the Georgia jail.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong,” he said. “I did nothing wrong and everybody knows that. I’ve never had such support.”

Despite the charges, polls suggest that Trump remains a firm frontrunner for the Republican candidate for the 2024 election.

Earlier this month, he chose not to participate in the first Republican candidacy debate against rivals such as Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.