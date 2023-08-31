TALA is relaunching its Club Sweats collection after previously selling out – and this is when they go on sale.

The fashion brand is dropping the return of customer favourites alongside new styles in wearable neutral colourways.

The entire range will be available to shop from 12pm on 31 August at wearetala.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collection sees the return of the Oversized Club Hoodie and Wide Leg Club Jogger in brand new colourways, alongside a new cropped quarter zip style.

They’re all in available in two staple shades – Oat and Vintage Khaki – which are ideal for the upcoming autumn/fall months.

The new drop features a quarter zip hoodie. (TALA)

The new quarter zip hoodie (£59/$68) features the TALA logo and comes in an oversized fit that can be paired with joggers or leggings. It’s available in 2XS-4XL in Oat and XS-XL in Vintage Khaki.

While the sell-out hoodie (£59/$68) is back in a new, larger fit that features TALA branding across the front. This one is available in XS-XL in Oat and 2XS-4XL in Vintage Khaki.

The Wide Leg Club Joggers are back in two new colourways. (TALA)

Finally, the Wide Leg Club Jogger – another customer favourite – is back and this time you can add two new neutral shades to your collection.

They’re designed to be flattering for every body shape, and the new versions have the addition of side splits.

The joggers are priced at £45/$58 and available in sizes XS-XL in both colourways.

The popular brand, founded by fitness entrepreneur Grace Beverley in 2019 regularly sells out online. They’ve previously teamed up with the likes of FILA, which marked their first collaboration.

To shop all of TALA’s Club Sweats range including the new relaunch from 12pm on 31 August head to wearetala.com.