Joe Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

In court papers seen by The Today Show, Jonas stated that his marriage to the Game of Thrones star was “irretrievably broken.”

According to reports, Jonas filed the papers on Tuesday (5 September) in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Joe Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. (Mike Coppola/Getty)

The petition for dissolution of marriage also reportedly states that Joe and Sophie‘s two children have been residing with their father, but that it’s “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Rumours of a split first started to spread amongst fans when Jonas was photographed without his wedding band.

However, on Monday (4 September), Jonas shared a photo to Instagram that clearly showed him wearing his ring, leading fans to believe that all was well between the couple.

As a result, Jonas’s sudden filing has hit fans particularly hard.

Jonas and Turner originally tied the knot back in 2019, after just one year of dating. The two have since welcomed two children together, who they have actively tried to keep out of the spotlight.

Their first child, Willa, was born in July 2020, and their second child, who has not yet been publicly named, was born in July 2022.