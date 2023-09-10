Joe Jonas has urged fans not to believe everything they hear following the news of his split from Sophie Turner.

The musician was on stage in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium with his brothers Nick and Kevin on Saturday night (9 September) when he decided to address a wild week of divorce rumours.

“It’s been a crazy week,” Jonas told the roaring crowd.

“I just want to say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Ok?”

Wrapping up his heart-to-heart, Jonas added: “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

The band of brothers then launched into their song “Hesitate” – a song fans understand to be inspired by Turner.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner last week, after four years of marriage, claiming that their marriage was ‘irretrievably broken.’

Since then, a number of media outlets have quoted inside sources who claim to know what might have caused a rift between Jonas and Turner, ranging from reports of Jonas catching Turner on their Ring camera “saying and/or doing something that made him realise the marriage was over” to claims that they simply had “very different lifestyles.”

The ex-couple, who share two children together, confirmed divorce rumours late last week in a joint statement posted to social media.

It read: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner last week. (Getty Images)

Jonas and Turner tied the knot back in May 2019 in a spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas elopement.

The newlyweds then said “I do” in front of their loved ones later that summer at a romantic ceremony in the south of France.

The couple welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020, and a second child, whose name has not been publicly released, in 2022.