Swifties are living as Taylor makes famous song lyric a reality with Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift fans are losing their minds after the singer was spotted out and about in New York City with none other than Sophie Turner.

For non-Swifties who might not appreciate the significance of this public appearance, Sophie and Taylor now share an ex: Joe Jonas.

And, even better, Taylor Swift foreshadowed this very moment in one of her songs.

Turner and Swift’s arm-in-arm appearance is one of Turner’s first since news of her divorce from Joe Jonas.

And couldn’t help but agree that the pair looked “thick as thieves” – much like the lyrics to Taylor’s 2022 hit “Vigilante S**t”.

The song from Swift’s latest album Midnights was always a slay, but now it’s almost starting to sound like an omen or a warning to Jonas of what was the come.

The full line reads: “Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.”

Coincidence? Maybe. Iconic? Absolutely.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed earlier this month that they were going through a divorce after four years of marriage.

In the court filing, Jonas stated that their relationship was ‘irretrievably broken’.

But before any of this went down – in fact, a whole decade before Jonas and Turner even tied the knot – Jonas was romantically linked to Taylor Swift.

The two, who were young starlets at the time, engaged in a whirlwind romance in the summer of 2008. But it came to an abrupt end when Jonas called it off with Swift in a 25-second phone call.

So now, it appears Turner and Swift have something – or someone – in common. And they both appear to be “dressing for revenge.”

The pair had been friends long before Jonas and Turner’s divorce announcement, with Turner being a proud Swiftie.

The Game of Thrones star would often poke fun at Jonas by listening to the songs that Swift had written about their 2008 break-up.

When Swift re-released her album Fearless, it included a new track “from the vault” called “Mr Perfectly Fine”, which is widely believed to be about Jonas.

At the time, Turner shared the track to her Instagram Story and joked: “I mean it’s not NOT a bop.”

Well, if she liked it then, she’s going to love it now.