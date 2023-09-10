Luis Rubiales has announced his plans to resign as president of Spain’s football federation following his World Cup kissing controversy.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Rubiales, 46, shared that he had submitted his resignation to the football federation’s acting president Pedro Rocha.

“About my resignation – yes, I am going to do [it],” he told Morgan.

“Of course, I cannot continue my work.

“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them…and some friends very close to me.

“They [said] to me, Luis, now you have to focus [on] your dignity and to continue your life, because if not you are probably going to damage people you love, and the sport you love.

“In this situation now, [this is] the more intelligent thing that I have to do.”

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023

In a separate statement shared to Rubiales’ unverified X account on Sunday evening (11 September), Rubiales confirmed: “After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of proceedings open against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position.

“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football.”

“I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to prevail.

“My daughters, my family, and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”

Rubiales sparked heavy backlash across the football community and beyond after he kissed football star Jenni Hermoso after Spain beat England at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

Jenni Hermoso filed an official complaint against Luis Rubiales. (Getty Images)

Shortly afterward, Hermoso described the kiss as “non-consensual” and said she had been the “victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act.”

Last Tuesday (5 September), Hermoso filed an official complaint against Rubiales over the kiss.

Up until this week, Rubiales had refused to resign, maintained that he had been the victim of a witch hunt, and argued that the kiss had been “mutual.”

Prosecutors filed a complaint against Rubiales in the Spanish high court on Friday (8 September) for sexual assault and coercion.

A judge will now decide whether or not to accept the complaint. If it is accepted, a magistrate will be assigned to lead an investigation into Rubiales’ actions and determine whether the case can go to trial or be dismissed.