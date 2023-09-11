An “arrogant, narcissistic and self-obsessed” man who violently attacked and raped two men he met on dating app Grindr has been jailed for 10 years.

On Friday (8 September) Mohammed Altaher, 38, of Cardington Road in Bedford, was sentenced to 10 years in jail at St Albans Crown Court.

Altaher was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration for raping men, who he had met through Grindr, in separate attacks in August and September 2019.

He was also handed a five-year extension, meaning he will be monitored by probation officers on his release until 2038.

His honour Recorder Andrew Johnson described the rapist – who he said was “keen” to let the jury know he had a doctorate and asked to be referred to as Dr instead of Mr – as “arrogant, narcissistic and self-obsessed”.

“You are an arrogant man – or to use the language of the probation officer, from which I do not dissent, ‘quite a narcissistic individual and very self-obsessed’.

“Your arrogance is the backdrop to this offending.

“What Dr Altaher wants, Dr Altaher gets, and if what you want is sexual intercourse, then the consent of whoever you want it with matters to you not at all.”

The judge said that Altaher treated his victims “as objects with whom you could do what you wished, when you wished, as you wished”.

‘Dangerous predator’

Detective Constable Kevin Cheese, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team (RASSO), commended both survivors for speaking out about a “dangerous predator like Altaher”.

He said: “Altaher carried out these violent rapes and showed no care or compassion for his victims. His actions were purely for his own sexual gratification and he betrayed their level of trust.

“Regardless of how and where you meet someone, consent for sexual activity can be withdrawn at any time. No will always mean no.”

Altaher met his first victim at his home in August 2019 with the intention of engaging in sexual activity after meeting him on Grindr.

But Alaher became aggressive, leaving the 38-year-old victim scared and taking back consent, which Altaher ignored.

The victim sustained multiple injuries due to the violent rape and told a sexual assault referral centre of the incident the following day.

In a victim impact statement he said the rape has impacted his “mental health and wellbeing”, meaning he struggles to do simple things such as shop due to “increased anxiety”.

“I am not the person I used to be, this assault has had a profound impact on my life and those around me. I did not deserve this and am seeking closure to begin the process of rebuilding my life.”

The second victim told police that while at Alaher’s home he was encouraged to take Mcat (mephedrone).

He said they had consensual sex but when he started to feel unwell, Alaher carried on, violently sexually assaulting him in the bathroom before raping him.

He reported it to the incident to the police a couple of months later.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.