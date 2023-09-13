Gay adult shop Clonezone has been the victim of a targeted attack for the fifth time this year.

Clonezone, based on Sackville Street in Manchester’s Gay Village, had already been vandalised on four separate occasions in the past four months by masked men on a motorbike.

The fifth attack occurred on Sunday afternoon (10 September) in broad daylight.

#APPEAL | We are investigating a fifth attack that happened on Sackville Street, in particular Clonezone, from yesterday afternoon.



Happening in broad daylight, officers are hopeful witnesses were present and are urging them to come forward.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/LhcRc7pYYU pic.twitter.com/WKNrkql7my — Manchester City Centre Police (GMP) (@GMPCityCentre) September 11, 2023

Manchester Police have publicly shared footage of the attack, which sees two masked men pull up to the shop on a motorbike. One of the men hops off the bike and tries to mash in the shop’s windows with a hammer, but fails thanks to iron bars that were put up following previous attacks.

The vandal’s next port of call is to throw an object at the doors of the shop and at the security equipment situated at the entrance.

Police have said that they believe the vehicle involved in this attack is the same one that was used in a previous incident earlier this year, and are now appealing to the public for help in finding it.

A statement from Chief Inspector Steve Wiggins reads: “So far we have arrested a person but we know that there is someone out there who knows where this bike is and who it belongs to and we are urging them to reach out to us.

“We appreciate that the images in the CCTV image are not of the best quality, but we are releasing them in the hope that someone can come forward with information.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the vandals to come forward. (Manchester Police)

“The attacks are very specific, with all five attacks showcasing the same style of offending.

“We are keen to find out the motivation behind the attacks, which will assist us with tracing those responsible and bringing them to justice.”

“This is the fifth attack on this business in the last four months and this cannot continue.

“The neighbourhood officers who are out and about are approachable so please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or information that may help us.”

The Crimestoppers charity has offered a £2,000 reward for information given to them directly that leads to the arrest and conviction of any involved.

Reposting police footage of the incident, Clonezone issued their own statement which read: “Heartbroken to confirm our queer business has been attacked for a 5th time.

“Since the last four attacks, we changed our glass windows to steel panels & increased security but these attacks continue.

“Thankfully, the team is unharmed. We will not be beaten by this & are here to stay.”